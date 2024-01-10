Celebrate Duncanville at the Gala Awards Dinner Jan. 18

Facebook

It’s almost time to Celebrate Duncanville and recognize outstanding community leaders Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The City, Chamber and Duncanville ISD join forces to present this annual gala event that recognizes and honors the Best of Duncanville. The Man and Woman of the Year for 2023 will also be named at Celebrate Duncanville.

Celebrate Duncanville

The evening starts at 6 p.m. with a cash bar social hour, and a seated dinner at 7 p.m. followed by the awards program. Admission to the black tie optional gala is $55 per guest, with reserved tables of eight available for $500. To RSVP, please call the Chamber at 972-780-4990, or email hilda@duncanvillechamber.org.

Mayor Barry Gordon will kick off the program by presenting a State of the City video. He will also hand out two Awards of Excellence. The Mayor’s Awards will recognize Duncanville’s large business of the year and the city’s small business of the year.

Duncanville ISD Looks Back at 2023

Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith should have excellent news to share from the school district’s past year. On Nov. 7, the community voted to support both Proposition A and B in their $170 million bond package, and Duncanville Panthers football and boys basketball teams both won state championships. Following his eight years as superintendent, Dr. Smith is leaving Duncanville ISD at the end of January and accepting a position as Superintendent of Fort Bend Independent School District.

Duncanville ISD Board President Phil McNeely said, “The Board will work swiftly to find a new and accomplished leader to build upon the District’s substantial progress over the past eight years under Dr. Smith’s leadership. We fully expect that the next superintendent will be named and begin leading Duncanville ISD before the 2024–2025 school year.”

Celebrate Duncanville Chamber Awards

Steve Martin, President and CEO of Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, will present four awards. The chamber’s awards include Entrepreneur of the Year, Member of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and the Pioneer Award. The Pioneer Award is presented to a business or person who has been in Duncanville for 15 or more years, and who has been involved in public or community service activities that have enhanced the quality of life for our citizens. Chamber Chairman Tommie L. Rains will also present his special Chairman’s Award for 2023.

2023 Man & Woman of the Year

The climactic moment of Celebrate Duncanville comes with the unveiling of the 2023 Man and Woman of the Year, a closely guarded secret by the selection committee. The 2023 Man of the Year will be announced by last year’s Man of the Year, Dr. Mike Minor. The Woman of the Year will be announced and welcomed by Dr. Danielle Franklin, who was named the 2022 Woman of the Year. According to the criteria for these prestigious honors, the nominee must have exhibited extraordinary contributions to the community, not limited to this year. They do not have to be Chamber members, and can represent all areas of community service, including civic clubs, churches, schools, or other organizations.

Hilton Garden Inn is located at 800 N. Main Street in Duncanville. For more information about Celebrate Duncanville, please call 972-780-4990 or email hilda@duncanvillechamber.org.