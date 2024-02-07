Cedar Hill State of The District’s Theme #STEMSpired

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson highlighted the district’s accomplishments, but also pointed out its challenges at the CHISD State of the District event on Tuesday morning at the JoLynn Maddox Teaching & Learning Center. The event’s theme was #STEMSpired

Hudson, in his fifth year as CHISD Superintendent, concluded the presentation by sharing the district’s blueprint for creating a Choice Program at every Cedar Hill ISD campus by 2026.

“We eventually saw success at the ballot box, with Cedar Hill citizens approving a voter-approved tax rate election back in November,” Hudson said. “Just last month, we were able to make good on our promise and hand-delivered retention stipends to teachers and paraprofessionals. But the most demanding and detrimental challenge Cedar Hill ISD has faced in my tenure is the lingering effects of the pandemic and the continued decline in enrollment.”

Hudson was quick to note that these challenges are not unique to Cedar Hill ISD, yet district leadership is prepared to meet the moment.

“This national trend in declining enrollment has left many superintendents both confused and frightened for the future,” Hudson said. “After spending considerable time identifying the problem and researching solutions, I am neither confused nor frightened. But I do know that solving this complex problem will require a smart and concerted solution.”

Cedar Hill ISD plans to expand Pre-K for 3 year olds to additional elementary campuses. Currently, only Lake Ridge Elementary offers Pre-K 3.

Waterford Oaks Elementary will have a Technology Academy, beginning in 2024-2025. Plummer Elementary will have a Biomedical Sciences Academy, starting in the same school year.

The Biomedical Sciences Program will continue at Permenter Middle School, in 2026-2027.

Also in 2026-2027, Highlands Elementary School will open the World Language Academy for Spanish as well as American Sign Language.

Bessie Coleman Middle School will have a Fine Arts Program, for scholars interested in continuing their focus in Fine Arts.

Prior to Hudson’s speech, CHISD Teen Superintendent Saniyah McGrew – a Cedar Hill High School freshman – delivered a speech.

“In the fall, I visited every campus and held small focus groups with scholars,” McGrew said. “I am proud to report – when it comes to scholars – we love our teachers, we enjoy coming to school, we are thriving, but we want more. We want more clubs and after-school activities. We want more from our community.”

Click here to view a copy of the Cedar Hill ISD Annual Report.