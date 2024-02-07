Score Big with Super Bowl Sips: Touchdown-Worthy Cocktails to Shake Up Your Game-Day Party

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers in this Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown, why not add some fun drinks to your game-day festivities with a lineup of cocktails? Whether you’re rooting for Mahomes’ magic or the 49ers’ defensive prowess or simply tuning in to catch Usher’s halftime groove, a well-crafted cocktail can kick the excitement up a notch. From the signature Teremana Tequila cocktails to the Taylor Swift-inspired lavender haze, or perhaps a bloody mary for a touchdown celebration, there’s a libation fit for every fan’s taste. So, shake, stir, and sip your way through the game as you raise a glass to your team and let’s hope the game and commercials are entertaining.

Signature Teremana Tequila Cocktails For Your Super Bowl Party

Pomegranate Margarita

(Serves 8-10)

2 1⁄4 Cups Teremana Blanco

9 oz Pomegranate Juice

6 3⁄4 oz Lime Juice

4 1⁄2 oz Agave Nectar

Glassware: Rocks

Method: Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher with ice. Pour into rocks glasses with fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel.

The People’s Margarita

(Serves 8-10)

2 cups Teremana Blanco

3/4 cup Lime Juice

1/2 cup Agave Nectar

1 cup Pineapple Juice

Build in a large pitcher filled with ice. Stir gently to combine the ingredients. Pour into rocks glasses and garnish with lime wheels, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).

Glassware: Rocks

Teremana Touchdown Margarita

(Serves 6-8)

1 ½ cups Jalapeño Infused Teremana Blanco*

6 oz Fresh Lime Juice

8 oz Strawberry Purée

4 oz Agave Nectar

Garnish: Strawberry and lime wheel

Glassware: Rocks

Method: To a punch bowl, add 1 ½ cups of Jalapeño Infused Teremana Blanco, lime juice, strawberry purée, agave nectar, and ice and stir. Serve in rocks glasses and garnish with a strawberry and lime wheel.

*To make Infused Teremana Blanco, slice 1 medium-sized Jalapeño and combine 1 ½ cups of Teremana Blanco in a mason jar for 3+ hours. Strain out seeds and keep liquid for the cocktail.

A Swiftie Themed Super Bowl Party

Empress Lavender Haze

Description: Your favorite childhood treat, reimagined. The freshness of homestyle lemonade sings alongside the lightly floral lavender honey, keeping you coming back for more.

2 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz Lavender Honey Syrup

2 oz Lemonade

Lavender Sprig

Method: Fill a stemless wine glass with crushed ice. Shake lemonade and syrup on ice and strain into the glass. Layer Empress 1908 Gin on top and add more crushed ice. Garnish with a lavender sprig.

Empress 1908 French Blonde

Description: A little birdie told us @taylorswift has a new favorite cocktail! Naturally, we couldn’t resist making our own rendition using our Indigo Gin. And let us tell you— the citrusy and floral French Blonde might just be our new fave, too!

1 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

1.5 oz Lillet Blanc

0.5 oz Elderflower Liqueur

0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Garnish: Lemon Twist

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist & enjoy!

Loving Him Was Red

Description: Blossoming with subtle floral notes and citrus essence, our vibrant Gin & Tonic can’t be beat!

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

3 oz Premium Tonic Water

Garnish: Orange Slice

Method: Fill a copa glass with ice, add Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin and premium tonic water. Garnish with an orange slice.

First Quarter: Lady Love

Start the Super Bowl with “Lady Love,” a celebratory cocktail featuring Bribón Blanco, orange liqueur, cranberry, lime, and a sparkling Rosé finish. Perfect for the first quarter when excitement is at its peak and the game’s potential is still unfolding.

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Tequila Bribón Blanco

0.5 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur

1 oz cranberry juice

0.75 oz lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

1 dash orange bitters

Top with sparkling Rosé

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice to vessel and shake. Pour into glass and garnish with lime round/wedge.

Second Quarter: Line of Scrimmage

“Line of Scrimmage” mixes Sorel, gin, vodka, rum, and citrus, topped with cola for a dynamic, refreshing cocktail that mirrors the game’s evolving strategy. A take on a Long Island Iced Tea, this cocktail is a sweet, tangy treat to enjoy as the competition intensifies.

Ingredients:

2 oz Sorel

2 oz Pepsi Soda or Favorite Cola

1/2 oz Gin

1/2 oz Vodka

1/2 oz White Rum

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Lime Juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients EXCEPT Cola in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake cold for 10 seconds. Pour over fresh ice. Top with cola. Garnish with straw and thin lemon wheel.

Third Quarter: RAMMED

Kick off the second half with a spicy start! The “RAMMED” is a blend of Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka, lime, and Clamato juice, with a porter twist. Tajin-rimmed and lemon-garnished, it is as fiery as the game’s growing intensity, perfect for fans who love a bit of heat.

Ingredients:

1 oz Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka

1/4 oz Lime Juice

3 oz Clamato Juice

2 oz Quaff On Busted Knuckle Black Porter

Tajin Seasoning

Lemon Wedges

Method:

Rim serving glass with Tajin. Pour Hot Pepper vodka, lime juice and Clamato juice into serving glass. Add ice and stir. Top with Busted Knuckle Black Porter and stir. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve.

Fourth Quarter: Gin and Jam

Wrap up the Super Bowl with a “Gin and Jam”, the perfect drink for the game’s thrilling finale. A mix of gin, raspberry jam, lemon juice, and simple syrup, it’s a cocktail that celebrates the sweetness of victory and the richness of every moment, right down to the last play.

Ingredients:

2 oz Gracias a Dios Gin

1 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

1 teaspoon Raspberry Jam

1 spoonful of Jam for Garnish

Method:

Add the Gracias a Dios gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and jam to your mixing glass. Add ice and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into a double old-fashioned glass over crushed ice. Top with a spoonful of raspberry jam, and stir it while you sip.