Score Big with Super Bowl Sips: Touchdown-Worthy Cocktails to Shake Up Your Game-Day Party

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers in this Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown, why not add some fun drinks to your game-day festivities with a lineup of cocktails? Whether you’re rooting for Mahomes’ magic or the 49ers’ defensive prowess or simply tuning in to catch Usher’s halftime groove, a well-crafted cocktail can kick the excitement up a notch. From the signature Teremana Tequila cocktails to the Taylor Swift-inspired lavender haze, or perhaps a bloody mary for a touchdown celebration, there’s a libation fit for every fan’s taste. So, shake, stir, and sip your way through the game as you raise a glass to your team and let’s hope the game and commercials are entertaining.

 

Signature Teremana Tequila Cocktails For Your Super Bowl Party

Pomegranate Margarita 
(Serves 8-10)

Pomegranate manaritas with pomegranate in a bowl
Photo courtesy Teremana Tequila

2 1⁄4 Cups Teremana Blanco
9 oz Pomegranate Juice
6 3⁄4 oz Lime Juice
4 1⁄2 oz Agave Nectar

Glassware: Rocks

Method: Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher with ice. Pour into rocks glasses with fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel.

The People’s Margarita 
(Serves 8-10)

pineapple maragarita with Teremana tequila bottle

2 cups Teremana Blanco
3/4 cup Lime Juice
1/2 cup Agave Nectar
1 cup Pineapple Juice

Build in a large pitcher filled with ice. Stir gently to combine the ingredients. Pour into rocks glasses and garnish with lime wheels, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).

Glassware: Rocks

 

Teremana Touchdown Margarita
(Serves 6-8)

 

1 ½ cups Jalapeño Infused Teremana Blanco*
6 oz Fresh Lime Juice
8 oz Strawberry Purée
4 oz Agave Nectar

Garnish: Strawberry and lime wheel

Glassware: Rocks

Method: To a punch bowl, add 1 ½ cups of Jalapeño Infused Teremana Blanco, lime juice, strawberry purée, agave nectar, and ice and stir. Serve in rocks glasses and garnish with a strawberry and lime wheel.

*To make Infused Teremana Blanco, slice 1 medium-sized Jalapeño and combine 1 ½ cups of Teremana Blanco in a mason jar for 3+ hours. Strain out seeds and keep liquid for the cocktail.

A Swiftie Themed Super Bowl Party

Empress Lavender Haze

lavender colored cocktail

Description: Your favorite childhood treat, reimagined. The freshness of homestyle lemonade sings alongside the lightly floral lavender honey, keeping you coming back for more.

2 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz Lavender Honey Syrup

2 oz Lemonade

Lavender Sprig

Method: Fill a stemless wine glass with crushed ice. Shake lemonade and syrup on ice and strain into the glass. Layer Empress 1908 Gin on top and add more crushed ice. Garnish with a lavender sprig.

Empress 1908 French Blonde

coupe glass with light pink drink
French blonde

Description: A little birdie told us @taylorswift has a new favorite cocktail! Naturally, we couldn’t resist making our own rendition using our Indigo Gin. And let us tell you— the citrusy and floral French Blonde might just be our new fave, too!

1 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

1.5 oz Lillet Blanc

0.5 oz Elderflower Liqueur

0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Garnish: Lemon Twist

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist & enjoy!

Loving Him Was Red

Empress 1908 gin bottle and pink cocktail

Description: Blossoming with subtle floral notes and citrus essence, our vibrant Gin & Tonic can’t be beat!

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

3 oz Premium Tonic Water

Garnish: Orange Slice

Method: Fill a copa glass with ice, add Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin and premium tonic water. Garnish with an orange slice.

First Quarter: Lady Love

pink cocktail in rocks glass with lime garnish

Start the Super Bowl with “Lady Love,” a celebratory cocktail featuring Bribón Blanco, orange liqueur, cranberry, lime, and a sparkling Rosé finish. Perfect for the first quarter when excitement is at its peak and the game’s potential is still unfolding.

Ingredients:
1.25 oz Tequila Bribón Blanco
0.5 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
1 oz cranberry juice
0.75 oz lime juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
1 dash orange bitters
Top with sparkling Rosé

Method:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice to vessel and shake. Pour into glass and garnish with lime round/wedge.

Second Quarter: Line of Scrimmage 

“Line of Scrimmage” mixes Sorel, gin, vodka, rum, and citrus, topped with cola for a dynamic, refreshing cocktail that mirrors the game’s evolving strategy. A take on a Long Island Iced Tea, this cocktail is a sweet, tangy treat to enjoy as the competition intensifies.

Ingredients:
2 oz Sorel
2 oz Pepsi Soda or Favorite Cola
1/2 oz Gin
1/2 oz Vodka
1/2 oz White Rum
1/2 oz Lemon Juice
1/2 oz Lime Juice

Method:
Combine all ingredients EXCEPT Cola in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake cold for 10 seconds. Pour over fresh ice. Top with cola. Garnish with straw and thin lemon wheel.

Third Quarter: RAMMED

Jeptha Creed vodka bottle with football field background

Kick off the second half with a spicy start! The “RAMMED” is a blend of Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka, lime, and Clamato juice, with a porter twist. Tajin-rimmed and lemon-garnished, it is as fiery as the game’s growing intensity, perfect for fans who love a bit of heat.

Ingredients:
1 oz Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka
1/4 oz Lime Juice
3 oz Clamato Juice
2 oz Quaff On Busted Knuckle Black Porter
Tajin Seasoning
Lemon Wedges

Method:
Rim serving glass with Tajin. Pour Hot Pepper vodka, lime juice and Clamato juice into serving glass. Add ice and stir. Top with Busted Knuckle Black Porter and stir. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve.

Fourth Quarter: Gin and Jam

Wrap up the Super Bowl with a “Gin and Jam”, the perfect drink for the game’s thrilling finale. A mix of gin, raspberry jam, lemon juice, and simple syrup, it’s a cocktail that celebrates the sweetness of victory and the richness of every moment, right down to the last play.

Ingredients:
2 oz Gracias a Dios Gin
1 oz Lemon Juice
1/2 oz Simple Syrup
1 teaspoon Raspberry Jam
1 spoonful of Jam for Garnish

Method:
Add the Gracias a Dios gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and jam to your mixing glass. Add ice and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into a double old-fashioned glass over crushed ice. Top with a spoonful of raspberry jam, and stir it while you sip.

Previous articleNew York Distilling Company Introduces Jaywalk Rye, an Homage to the Flavors and Attitude of New York
Next articleCedar Hill State of The District’s Theme #STEMSpired
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.