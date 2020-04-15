Cedar Hill Scheduled For Mosquito Spraying After Positive Traps

DALLAS (April 15, 2020) – Dallas County Health and Human Services’ (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the 75104 zip code of Cedar Hill.

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather. A detailed map of the spray area can be viewed at: http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/

Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

DEET All day, Every day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

All Day long: Dawn, Day and Dusk -Limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night.

DCHHS encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase. Larvicides are products used to kill immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae or pupae. When used consistently, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information visit our website: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/westnile.php

In conjunction with Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting:

Cedar Hill – 75104

Friday, April 17th, 9:00pm to 5:00am

Saturday, April 18th, 9:00pm to 5:00am

Save

Comments

comments