Cedar Hill Police Arrest Suspect In November 7 Shooting

Cedar Hill Police Department Press Release: On November 7, 2022 an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lorenz Nussbaum.

Cedar Hill Detectives were contacted by the Dallas Police Department after they received a NIBIN hit from the ATF after a shell casing from Cedar Hill’s offense was submitted for processing.

Cedar Hill Detectives had identified a suspect, Garrett Hamilton, in the offense and provided the information to Dallas Police Detectives who were also investigating a homicide in their city.

Dallas Police had previously arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29 years of age, on November 5, 2022 on an unrelated stolen vehicle charge and he remained in custody.

On November 7, 2022, Cedar Hill Detectives charged Mr. Hamilton with Murder in the death of Lorenz Nussbaum. He remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail.

While the investigation is ongoing Nussbaum appears to have been targeted by Hamilton and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

Original Release from CHPD

This afternoon a little before 5:30 pm, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Cedar Hill Police Officers and Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of Bear Creek Rd. and S. Duncanville Rd. in reference to a shooting with injury.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim that had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The unknown suspect was seen exiting a vehicle, approached the victim on his motorcycle while he was stopped at the intersection, and is believed to have shot the victim. The suspect then fled the area in the unknown vehicle.

Cedar Hill Police Department is asking anyone with security cameras along Bear Creek between Joe Wilson and Duncanville Rd to contact them so they can review the video footage.