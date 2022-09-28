Cedar Hill ISD To Host Three October Bond and VATRE Information Meetings

12 shares Facebook

Early voting will take place between October 24-November 4

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson will host three October informational meetings about the Nov. 8 Bond and VATRE.

“District representatives will be available to present information and answer questions at each of these three informational meetings about the four propositions on the November 8 Ballot,” Hudson said.

The first meeting will be a virtual one, at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 where viewers can tune in via Facebook and YouTube. They’ll be able to ask questions live.

The second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at Plummer Elementary School, 1203 South Clark. The third and final meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24 at Lake Ridge Elementary School, 1020 Lake Ridge Parkway.

All Cedar Hill residents and their families are encouraged to attend. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday, October 11. Early voting will take place between October 24-November 4.

Proposition A (Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election)

Generate up to $6 million annually for Academic Programs & Instruction

Through a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE), Cedar Hill ISD would generate an additional $6 million annually, which would be used for teacher and staff salaries, pay raises, classroom materials and academic programs.

CHISD currently has the lowest revenue-per-student in the area. Among Dallas County school districts, CHISD ranks 15 out of 15 and is not able to allocate as much money to teaching and learning as other districts.

Proposition B: Safety and School Renovations

DISTRICTWIDE

Safety & Security

Expand & upgrade video surveillance systems

Access control monitoring system

Bullet resistant film

Bullet resistant glass & frames

Positive attendance system

Mass notification system

Update or add to existing burglar alarm systems

Perimeter fencing improvements

Comms/PA System updates

Reposition the security guardhouse at Cedar Hill High School

Vape sensors

Capital Improvement Updates (see table below for proposed campus updates)

Roof replacements

HVAC system updates and replacements

Electrical updates and replacements

Plumbing repairs

Exterior site improvements

Site (paving) improvements

Elevator updates

Fire system upgrades and replacements

Interior updates (painting, flooring, etc.)

Technology

Data Center

Campus Networking Upgrades

Transportation

New Transportation Facility

New Buses

Proposition C: Instructional Technology

The bond would allow CHISD to continue offering instructional technology to scholars, would allow for lifecycle replacement of devices, and add technology to every campus.

Specifically, it would fund:

Desktops

1:1 Devices

Battery Backups & Phones

Interactive Panels & Projections

Proposition D: Lifecycle Replacement of Turf and Track at Longhorn Stadium

The bond would allow CHISD to replace the turf and track at Longhorn Stadium when it reaches the end of its useful life and is no longer in a condition for use.