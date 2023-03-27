Cedar Hill ISD Elementary Music Fine Arts Night Set For Thursday

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Approximately 130 Cedar Hill ISD scholars from the district’s seven elementary campuses will perform at the CHISD Elementary Music Fine Arts Night at 6 p.m. Thursday at the CHISD Performing Arts Center (PAC).

This is the first event that specifically highlights elementary music.

“The goal for the program is to highlight all of the great things that elementary music does,” said Audrey Peterbark, Director of the CHISD Elementary Honor Choir and District Elementary Music Team Leader. “We are displaying the potential of what an elementary fine arts program could look like in our district.”

The performance will be “Gotta Be Jazz” and it covers the history of Jazz. It will feature elementary music groups from multiple campuses as well as the CHISD Elementary Honor Choir, a 25-member group that Peterbark started last fall.

Peterbark, who also teaches Music at Lake Ridge Elementary, started the group, and all seven campuses are represented. They’ve been practicing since last month.

Originally, the show was going to be performed during Black History Month, but the ice storm that canceled school for nearly a week postponed the show to March.

“We postponed the show, but we still wanted to feature African American Musicians, and the genre of Jazz,” Peterbark said.

The CHISD Elementary Honor Choir practices most Mondays at Lake Ridge. They performed at Cedar Hill Holiday on the Hill and at a recent CHISD Board of Trustees Meeting. They’re set to compete at an event in Grand Prairie in May.