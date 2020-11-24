Cedar Hill ‘Holiday on The Hill’ Drive Thru Parade

Cedar Hill Christmas Drive-Thru Parade

Once you’ve polished off the Thanksgiving leftovers, its time to turn your attention to Christmas. Whether you’ve put up your tree or wrapped a gift, Cedar Hill invites you to their annual holiday celebration with a new

All ages are invited to celebrate in this year’s Holiday on the Hill Drive-Thru parade at Valley Ridge Park on Tuesday, December 1st, at 6 pm. “Although we won’t be able to join together in-person as is tradition, we’re excited to have a safe option for families to celebrate,” said Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason. Vehicles will drive through Valley Ridge Park and receive free goodie bags for children. Participants will follow these rules to keep everyone safe:

Holiday On The Hill Rules:

1. Passengers should not exit their vehicles for any reason.

2. Passengers should wear masks or face coverings (except for children 5 years or under or those exempt as described in the Governor’s Executive Order at gov.texas.gov/coronavirus-executive-orders.)

3. This event is drive-thru only. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic will be allowed inside the Park during the event.

For more information regarding the upcoming community events, please visit www.cedarhilltx.com/holiday

Who: The City of Cedar Hill

What: Holiday on the Hill Drive-Thru Parade

When: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 6pm – 8pm

Where: Valley Ridge Park, 2850 Park Ridge Dr, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

On Thursday, December 3, join Cedar Hill online for the virtual tree lighting and concert.

We invite you to our annual Tree Lighting with Mayor Mason, as well as a holiday concert with special guest, Missing 3, via Facebook Live on the City of Cedar Hill page. Please join us for this festive holiday event the whole family can enjoy from home!

Sponsored by the City of Cedar Hill and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

