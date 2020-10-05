Cedar Hill High School Entrepreneur Opens The Cotton Kandy Factory

Get Your Cotton Candy Fix in Cedar Hill

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) During school hours on weekdays, Reyonna Turner is all about academic achievement.

For the rest of the time, the Cedar Hill High School junior puts most of her energy into operating a new franchise, The Cotton Kandy Factory, which she opened recently at 18 West Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

“I’m now putting all of my energy and effort into this franchise,” Turner said.

The Factory, which hosted its grand opening last Saturday, is only open Friday through Sunday.

It only serves cotton candy now, but Turner expects that more items could be added in the coming weeks and months, such as popcorn or lollipops.

Turner recognized a demand for the sweet treat, which is often served at events like professional sporting events, fairs and the circus. With many of those events canceled or scaled back due to COVID-19, Turner said the demand for cotton candy remains strong.

“I have always liked cotton candy and used to get it at the circus,” Turner said. “I saw this as a chance to make it available to people. We serve high quality, gourmet cotton candy.”

Turner’s mother, Robin Taylor – a local real estate agent – proposed the idea of owning and operating the franchise.

Finding The Perfect Fit For An Entrepreneur

“I encouraged Reyonna to start a franchise because she’s been creating her own businesses since she was in the second grade at Waterford Oaks Elementary,” Taylor said. “She has always had a knack for entrepreneurship, and according to her, it’s the only job that will allow her to have enough control over her schedule. She’s brought me several business ideas over the years, and this one seemed like the perfect fit.”

Turner is responsible for marketing the business, which she does through social media, a website and a special text message list with deals and specials for those who sign up.

Some of the top flavors, Turner said, are Birthday Cake, White Chocolate, Lime and Original.

“We’ll add some of our own flavors, and others have already been in place,” Turner said.

Turner said she’s been working diligently to ensure a safe environment at the store, in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We make sure everyone has masks on, and we sanitize the shop,” Turner said.

Academically, Turner said she is returning to traditional in-person classes on Tuesday because it is a better fit than Flex Learning.

“I do better in the classroom because I need the interaction with the teachers,” Turner said.

She hopes to eventually become involved in Cedar Hill’s Theatre Program and to pursue acting in college.

Turner has appeared in a few commercials and musicals, and she sees entrepreneurial skills as an important way to achieve her acting dreams.

