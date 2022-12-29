Cedar Hill Graduate Set To Begin Nursing Career

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Harrieyah Scott graduated Magna Cum Laude from Prairie View A&M University with a Nursing Degree on December 10 and is ready to begin her career.

“I love the flexibility of nursing – there are so many different options,” Scott said. “I love the interaction with patients and the skills part of nursing. It is meaningful to help people with a very difficult part of their lives.”

Scott, a Cedar Hill High School Class of 2018 Graduate, will work as a Neo-Natal Nurse in the Dallas Medical Center. It is a one year residency program.

Her love of nursing began at Cedar Hill High School where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and 13th out of more than 540 scholars to earn a full scholarship to PVAMU.

“Attending PVAMU taught me a lot and gave me confidence,” Scott said. “I’m now able to do things outside of my comfort zone.”

Scott was one of 12 Cedar Hill High School scholars selected for a Methodist Charlton Program where the scholars shadowed nurses.

During high school, Scott was a member – and later Social Officer – of the Cedar Hill Highsteppers Dance Team.

Scott is a lifelong Longhorn who studied at High Pointe Elementary, West Intermediate and Bessie Coleman Middle School before CHHS.

She credits the Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Credit courses with preparing her for college.

“I started taking advanced courses in middle school,” Scott said.