Yellow Rose Gala goes to the rodeo

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Put on your best Western attire and head on over to Cowtown for a special Yellow Rose Gala event at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 22. For starters, enjoy a delicious private brunch buffet plus entertainment and drinks at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum from 11:30-1 p.m.

During that time you’ll be invited to browse the entire museum, as well as the Health and Science Museum next door. You will also enjoy a Meet & Greet with Sheree J. Wilson. Next you will head just across the street to Dickie’s Arena to watch Sheree represent Yellow Rose Gala in the Grand Opening Ceremony for the rodeo.

While on the Fair Grounds, you will have access to the Exhibit Hall, Livestock Barns, plus much more. You will have reserved seating for the rodeo matinee that begins at 2 p.m. in Dickie’s Arena. Please join us to cheer on Sheree as she represents Yellow Rose Gala in the Grand Opening Ceremony. Then sit back and enjoy watching the day’s events, including Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie Down Roping, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

Following the Rodeo, the grounds will remain open until 10:30 p.m. for the remainder of your Rodeo Experience.

Yellow Rose Gala Rodeo Tickets

Tickets are $150 for the brunch and rodeo, with a portion of the ticket price being donated to the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation. A limited number of tickets are available, and parking for the event is $17 a car. Reserve your tickets now at theyellowrose.org.

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation is an active 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that has the drive and the vision to forever rid the world of Multiple Sclerosis. Through this initiative the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation is partnering with the National MS Society where 100% of the net proceeds raised will go directly to Progressive MS research. The Rodeo event kicks off their spring Gala Event, to be held on April 15 at the Renaissance Hotel, Dallas. For more information about the spring gala, please visit theyellowrose.org.

Sheree J. Wilson Bio

Sheree gained worldwide recognition starring in two enormously popular, long-running television series. She appeared in the hit series DALLAS for five seasons, playing opposite Patrick Duffy. She then starred for the entire eight-year run of Walker, Texas Ranger opposite Chuck Norris. Currently, Ms. Wilson has a production company that features a slate of films, ranging from award season dramas, action thrillers, and comedies, plus a faith based division.

Sheree is the 2023 Chair Emeritus for the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation benefiting progressive MS research. This is near and dear to her heart, as her one and only agent and best friend has lived with MS for 35 years now.

Born in Minnesota, Sheree moved to Colorado at age seven, where she learned to ride horses. Her superb equestrian skills won her first place riding cutting horses in the 1995 Multiple Sclerosis Rodeo.

Currently, Sheree resides in Dallas with her husband Vince Morella. She has two sons, Luke and Nicolas DeRobbio.