Cedar Hill Names Kim Buttram As New Economic Development Dir.

City of Cedar Hill Names New Economic Development Director

The City of Cedar Hill has named Kim Buttram as the City’s new Economic Development Director, beginning March 9, 2020. The announcement follows an intensive executive search by Dallas-based executive search firm, The PACE Group. Buttram brings over 20 years of economic development, marketing, and real estate experience to Cedar Hill. Most recently she served four years as Assistant Director of Economic Development at the City of Mesquite, TX.

Cedar Hill City Manager Greg Porter said, “Kim is a leader in the Economic Development field, and we are excited to welcome her to Cedar Hill. I am confident that her strategic vision, demonstrated stewardship, and broad experience will pay dividends for the community.”

Buttram has worked in Texas throughout her career. Before Mesquite, she served in Greenville and Forney and has proven successful in each role.

“Kim’s wealth of experience and passion for community is a great fit for Cedar Hill,” said Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason. “I expect great things from her here and look forward to a bright future with her at the helm of our economic development efforts.”

During her time in Mesquite, Buttram drove efforts unifying downtown stakeholders and led a district assessment resulting in adoption of a TIRZ-funded plan which is now underway. She also negotiated deals with multiple companies resulting in over 850 new and retained jobs and led the rebranding of the community’s economic development organization.

Exciting Time For Cedar Hill

“This is an exciting time for Cedar Hill, and the Economic Development Corporation is pleased to have Kim steward our economic development activities in a way that meets the community’s vision and values,” said Economic Development Corporation Board President Michael Lemmon. “We are excited to work with Kim to continue the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that has distinguished the department across the nation.”

Buttram joins an Economic Development Department that was recently recognized as one of 63 economic development organizations accredited by the International Economic Development Council and was awarded the Workforce Excellence Award and Certificate of Achievement for Economic Excellence by the Texas Economic Development Council.

“I am thrilled to join the City of Cedar Hill team in the quest for continuing to bring the community’s vision to life.” said Buttram, “It is evident that the City fosters partnership among community members and leaders which honors the past, embraces the present, and dares to dream for the future. Cedar Hill is a progressive city. The City Council and Economic Development Board leadership have retained Cedar Hill’s natural beauty while adding lifestyle amenities which distinguish this city as a preferred place to live and work in D-FW.”

Buttram holds certification from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute as well a BA in Business Administration from Texas A&M University. She serves on the Texas Economic Development Council Board of Directors. Buttram is a member of the DFW Marketing team, the Industrial Asset Management Council, The Texas Downtown Association, and is involved with the International Economic Development Council. She is very relationship-driven and spends time in hobbies that keep her and her family active and involved in their community.

