Walmart and Sam’s Club Continue Their Commitment to Addressing Food Insecurity in North Texas

April 12, 2023 (Dallas) – Rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions and the end of pandemic-related federal emergency support programs are affecting the charitable food system as well as millions of people in America, with nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, facing hunger.

For the 10th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, helping to end food insecurity and provide nourishment to families and individuals across the country.

In partnership with Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members, suppliers and associates, the campaign aims to help people who experience food insecurity in North Texas gain access to the food and resources they need to thrive.

As one of our largest annual cause marketing campaigns, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals* for the Feeding America® network of food banks since its inception in 2014, including here in North Texas.

The campaign will run in store, in club and online from April 10-May 8. There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need.

For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate $0.10 on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and $0.50 at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com.

Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

“Food insecurity is a complicated issue, feeding our neighbors facing hunger is not,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Through partnerships with companies like Walmart and Sam’s Club, we are helping ensure that our neighbors don’t have to choose between having access to nutritious food or paying for other living expenses.”

Since March of 2022, the North Texas Food Bank has seen a 15 percent increase in meals delivered to North Texans facing hunger, providing access to approximately 12 million meals each month through more than 400 feeding partners. Last year the North Texas Food Bank provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals – the most ever in its history.

“We are grateful to our associates, customers, members and suppliers who have joined us over the past 10 years to fight hunger in their communities,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, President of the Walmart Foundation. “While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger.”

The 18 participating suppliers for Walmart include: BIMBO Bakeries; BodyArmor; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; fairlife, LLC; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Iovate Health Sciences; Lactalis; Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; Unilever

The 16 participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Blue Triton Brands; BodyArmor; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Hint; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; KIND; Kraft Heinz; Member’s Mark; Nestlé Purina Petcare Company; Nong Shim; Nissin; Vita Coco

To learn more about the campaign, visit: https://www.feedingamerica.org/partners/current-promotions