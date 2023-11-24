Brugal Rum Celebrates 135 Years of Rum Mastery Built on Legacy and History

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
1888 Brugal Rum
Photo credit Brugal Rum

MIAMI, FL  – Brugal, a revered ultra-premium rum producer hailing from the sun-kissed shores of the Dominican Republic, is proud to commemorate a remarkable milestone – 135 years of unwavering dedication to the art of rum mastery. Since its inception in 1888 by the legendary founder, Don Andrés Brugal, Brugal has been crafting elegant, aromatic, and smooth Dominican rums that have become synonymous with excellence and innovation.

Over the course of these 135 years, generations of the Brugal family have led the charge with continued creativity in their industry and an unwavering commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Dominican rum-making. This dedication, passed down through 5 generations, has ensured that the legacy of Brugal remains a shining example of excellence in the world of premium spirits, celebrating not just the past but also the promise of a remarkable future.

A Legacy of Exploration:

The Brugal journey began when Don Andrés Brugal and his family embarked on a voyage from Spain and Cuba to the shores of Puerto Plata, where they laid the foundation for an enduring legacy. They cultivated sugar cane, distilled rum, and, in a stroke of genius, harnessed the tropical sun to create a uniquely light and pure spirit. This pioneering spirit of exploration led Don Andrés to set sail once more, sharing the finest Dominican rum with the world.

Generations of Maestros:

Through five generations, the Brugal family has upheld the tradition of rum mastery. Each Maestro Ronero has played an indispensable role in carrying forward the brand’s legacy, ensuring that the quality and innovation that define Brugal remain unparalleled. The brand’s innovative techniques, including the signature double aging and the pioneering Aromatic Cask Toasting, have set new standards in the world of premium rum. Today, Brugal is led by fifth generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana – Brugal’s first female and the industry’s youngest rum master – as well as Miguel Ripoll Castellanos, and Gustavo Ortega Zeller.

A Portfolio of Excellence:

Through its 135-year history, Brugal, has become a renowned name in the world of rum, masterfully transforming the perception of this beloved spirit into an ultra-premium experience. With a rich and storied heritage, Brugal’s rum portfolio is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, tradition, and quality. From the sun-soaked sugarcane fields of the Dominican Republic to the meticulously aged barrels that cradle their spirits, Brugal spares no effort in ensuring that each drop of their rum embodies excellence. The result is a range of exceptionally refined and complex rums that have redefined the category, earning Brugal a place of distinction among connoisseurs and collectors alike. Whether sipped neat or expertly mixed into a cocktail, Brugal’s portfolio stands as a testament to the artistry of rum-making, delivering a taste of the Caribbean that transcends expectations and elevates the spirit to an unparalleled level of luxury.

Brugal 1888 is an ultra-premium rum with depth and complexity that is also perfectly balanced and smooth, making it the ideal spirit to enjoy neat or to unlock the full flavor potential of spirit-forward cocktails. A deep amber color, Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado is made using a unique double cask aging process and offers a sophisticated sweetness of dried fruits and spicy woodiness on the nose, while caramel, vanilla and a hint of honey round out the palate. Suggested retail price is ~ $45.00. Only available for a limited time, select retailers will boast bespoke Brugal 1888 lanterns just in time for the holiday season, which can then be reused to hold your favorite candle.

Andrés Brugal Limited Edition” a prestige expression, is an homage to founder Andrés Brugal’s pioneering spirit, meticulously crafted by fifth generation Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana. It skillfully blends two double-aged reserves with first-fill single casks, resulting in a liquid masterpiece that encapsulates quintessential Dominican flavors. Suggested retail price is ~ $2,500.00.

Colección Visionaria,” Brugal’s latest release, is a limited-edition ultra-premium sipping rum developed by Brugal’s fifth-generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana, showcasing a brand new and first-of-its-kind, innovative Aromatic Cask Toasting technique used to toast the rum with the warm, flavorful essence of all-natural Dominican ingredients without those treasures ever coming into contact with the storied liquid. Redefining what it means to craft ultra-premium rums, Brugal unleashed a new toasting process with the world with the launch of Colección Visionaria. The first edition, “Coleccion Visionaria Edición 01 Cacao,” evokes the lush cacao fields of Villanueva Quintana’s childhood and presents a rich, elegant, and well-rounded sipping experience that pays tribute to the brand’s Dominican heritage. Suggested retail price is ~ $100.00.

This holiday season, consider gifting the exquisite offerings from Brugal’s wide range of releases to those who appreciate the finer things in life. Their ultra-premium rums, with their rich, nuanced flavors and stylish packaging, make for a perfect gift that will be cherished and savored, adding a touch of luxury to any festive celebration. Whether it’s a special bottle of the limited edition Colección Visionaria for a friend, or a thoughtfully curated gift set featuring Brugal 1888’s beautiful bespoke lantern packaging – available in select retail markets – Brugal is a delightful way to spread holiday cheer and elevate the spirits of your loved ones.

A Toast to 135 Years:

In honor of Brugal’s 135th year, the brand hosted a special anniversary edition of “Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal” last month in Miami, FL. Showcasing their range of releases, Brugal delighted guests throughout the night with a look into the brand’s history, followed by delightful Brugal 1888 Espresso Martinis, a make-your-own Brugal 1888 Old Fashioned Bar, and type-written live poetry. Images from La Casa Brugal linked here.

Brugal’s 135-year celebration marks not only a rich history but also a promise for the future. The legacy continues with an unwavering pursuit of perfection, with more ultra-premium releases anticipated in the coming years. Brugal remains dedicated to sharing the warmth, passion, and joy of its liquid artistry with rum connoisseurs worldwide.

To learn more about Brugal, the home of rum mastery in the Dominican Republic, and to explore their exceptional range of rums, please visit www.brugal-rum.com.

Previous articleBelow-Normal Temps and a Chance for Rain: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Friday, November 24, 2023
Next article2023 DFW Christmas Parades, Tree Lightings and More
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.