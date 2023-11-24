Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A strong cold front brings a chance of rain and cooler temps this weekend, and temperatures stay below normal for the remainder of the month.

Today will be sunny and cool with highs topping out around 60° with light southwest winds. Tonight we drop to around 40°, with some of us dipping into the upper 30’s. Tomorrow will be another nice day with highs in the low 60’s and modest southeast winds.

Tomorrow night a strong cold front moves through, bringing a decent chance of rain. The cold air will take its tome moving in and overnight clouds will keep us from getting too cool, so overnight lows will be in the mid 40’s.

Sunday will be chilly with highs only reaching the low 50’s and breezy northwest winds. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we could be looking at a light freeze (better chances as you move north, lower chances as you go south). Monday will be another chilly day with highs again in the low 50’s, and another light freeze possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we start warming up with highs in the mid 50’s and overnight lows in the upper 30’s, then Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be more mild with highs in the upper 50’s to around 60°. Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday, with a timely cool-down expected next Friday, the first day of December.