Bring The Family To Midlothian’s Free ConcertFest Next Weekend

Midlothian is the place to be next weekend as there’s so much fun for everyone with two days of free concerts and so much more. In addition to showcasing three great bands at Raise the Roof ConcertFest, Midlothian Parks and Recreation has arranged for the comfort and enjoyment of concertgoers with a bounty of food trucks and fun activities for the kids, including free lawn games, face painting and balloon art all taking place at Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street. So bring your friends and neighbors and come dance and make memories with the community next Friday and Saturday.

Kicking off the festival is Le Freak, the world’s greatest disco band, on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. This band always draws a huge crowd as fans across the metroplex drive miles to come dance to their energetic beats.

On Saturday at 5 p.m. XFactoR, a high-energy, variety dance band takes the stage, followed by Dale 305, a tribute to Pitbull at 8 p.m.

Raise the Roof ConcertFest is presented by co-sponsors, Centennial Contracting and Roofing and Titan Contractors, with support from Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

Seating will be on the great lawn, so bring blankets and chairs. Overflow parking is available at Navarro College, Midlothian Campus, with free shuttle service provided to and from the park. For more information, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/ConcertFest.