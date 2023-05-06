Bring The Family To Midlothian’s Free ConcertFest Next Weekend

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
kids playing on sidewalk
Families will enjoy activities and music, as well as food for purchase, at Midlothian Community Park during the free Raise the Roof ConcertFest, May 12 and 13

Midlothian is the place to be next weekend as there’s so much fun for everyone with two days of free concerts and so much more. In addition to showcasing three great bands at Raise the Roof ConcertFest, Midlothian Parks and Recreation has arranged for the comfort and enjoyment of concertgoers with a bounty of food trucks and fun activities for the kids, including free lawn games, face painting and balloon art all taking place at Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street. So bring your friends and neighbors and come dance and make memories with the community next Friday and Saturday.

Kicking off the festival is Le Freak, the world’s greatest disco band, on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. This band always draws a huge crowd as fans across the metroplex drive miles to come dance to their energetic beats.

raise the roof concert poster

 

On Saturday at 5 p.m. XFactoR, a high-energy, variety dance band takes the stage, followed by Dale 305, a tribute to Pitbull at 8 p.m.

Raise the Roof ConcertFest is presented by co-sponsors, Centennial Contracting and Roofing and Titan Contractors, with support from Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

Seating will be on the great lawn, so bring blankets and chairs. Overflow parking is available at Navarro College, Midlothian Campus, with free shuttle service provided to and from the park. For more information, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/ConcertFest.

Previous articleWhat’s Love Got to Do With It? Opens May 5
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.