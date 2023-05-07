Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson Wins Re-Election with Record Shattering 93%

By
News Staff
-
0
Eric Johnson Dallas Mayor

DALLAS — Mayor Eric L. Johnson has been re-elected with 93% of the vote over a declared write-in candidate. This is the highest vote percentage garnered by a mayoral candidate facing opposition of any sort in Dallas history, breaking a 114-year old record.

Prior to Mayor Johnson’s historic performance at the ballot box yesterday, the highest percentage ever garnered by a successful mayoral candidate in Dallas who faced any opposition at all was the 90% of the vote secured by Mayor Stephen J. Hay in 1909.

“I am grateful to the people of Dallas for their support as I continue to lead the great City of Dallas. The historical significance of my re-election and the support we have been able to garner speaks to how we have been able to unite as a city over the past four years. Having lived in Dallas my entire life, I can tell you I have never seen our city as united as it is today,” said Johnson.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.