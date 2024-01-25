Braum’s Releases New Breakfast Burritos & Cheeseburger

Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.— The new year brings new menu items to Braum’s!

Braum’s is known for ice cream, shakes and burgers, but the restaurant also offers a full breakfast menu from 6:00 to 10:30 a.m. Customers can now enjoy a variety of new specialty breakfast burrito options.

The Three Meat Burrito has scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and mustard.

The Spanish Burrito has scrambled eggs, sausage, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese.

And two of the specialty breakfast burrito favorites are still available:

The Grande Burrito includes scrambled eggs, sausage, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, crispy hashbrowns and pepper jack cheese.

The California Chipotle Burrito has scrambled eggs, sausage, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, jalapeños, chipotle sauce and pepper jack cheese.

The specialty breakfast burritos are made using a large flour tortilla. They can be ordered as standalone items or a breakfast combo served with a small drink and a side choice of regular crispy hashbrowns, Braum’s six-ounce cottage cheese or Braum’s six-ounce Greek yogurt.

In addition to the new specialty breakfast burritos, Braum’s will now serve the California Chipotle Cheeseburger as part of the main lunch and dinner menu. The California Chipotle Cheeseburger starts with Braum’s fresh-baked sesame seed bun, and then it’s topped with a quarter-pound 100% pure beef patty, tomato, guacamole, American cheese and chipotle sauce. This option was a limited-time-only offering in the past, but it will now be a menu staple.

About Braum’s

Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum’s store in 1968. The company is still family-owned and operated. Visit www.braums.com for more information about Braum’s.