Brandon Wright Receives Prestigious ICMA Credentialed Manager Designation

‘A Significant Personal Achievement’

The Washington DC-based International City/County Management Association (ICMA) has awarded City of DeSoto City Manager Brandon Wright the designation of “Credentialed Manager.” It’s a recognition shared by only 1,300 local government management professionals worldwide who have taken part in the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

The ICMA credential is a prestigious designation for government managers. To qualify, a member must have accrued significant experience in local government as a senior management executive; earned a specialized degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

“One of the most important ways for me to serve DeSoto effectively is to put integrity, process, and best practices at the center of working with the City Council, the public, and our dedicated staff” observed Mr. Wright. “This recognition by ICMA is a significant personal achievement as I continue to make sure that I am doing all that I can to provide residents the highest standard of government services.”

Win-Win For Brandon & City of DeSoto

“This is a win-win recognition for both Brandon and for the City of DeSoto,” declared Mayor Rachel Proctor of DeSoto. “For Brandon It’s a great achievement to be recognized by many of his national peers as one of the best around, but it is also a significant step forward for DeSoto in terms the quality of managers that we have been able to attract. DeSoto’s future is a bright one and much of the reason is the exemplary leadership that Brandon has been able to provide.”

Wright has served for more than 16 years as a senior manager in local government. Prior to his appointment in 2020 as City Manager for the City of DeSoto, TX, Brandon Wright served as Chief Financial Officer/Assistant City Administrator for the City of Davenport, IA. He also worked for two municipal governments in suburban Chicago before that.

ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.

For more information regarding the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program, contact Jenese Jackson at ICMA, 777 North Capitol Street, N.E., #500, Washington, D.C. 20002-4201; [email protected]; 202-962-3556.