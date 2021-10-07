David Dike Fine Art Hosts Texas Art Auction Oct. 30

Facebook

David Dike Fine Art hosts the 25th anniversary Texas Art Auction October 30. This live auction sale includes over 450 lots of Texas art, ranging from early to traditional and contemporary works. In celebration of the 25th Anniversary, the auction will begin with a champagne toast at 10 a.m. The first 25 people who register for in-person bidding on auction day receive a special commemorative gift.

Fifty works from the collection of Linda and William Reaves, long-time Texas art collectors and advocates, are offered. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these works will support the Reaves Endowment for Texas Art and Education at Texas A&M University, providing long-term financial support for the Texas Art Project.

Highlighted in the 25th Anniversary sale is an unique partnership with Dallas 24 Hour Club and a select group of local galleries who are donating a self-portrait from one of their artists to be sold to benefit the 24 Hour Club. Proceeds from the sale of these works will be donated 100% to Dallas 24 Hour Club. A self-portrait gift by artist Bob Stuth-Wade, represented by Valley House Gallery, is featured.

Texas Art Auction

The Auction also features a painting by important Taos painter Leon Gaspard, The Bridge – Russia. His vibrant use of color and painting style were influenced by Impressionism and modern representation. A group of works by Dallas Nine artist Everett Spruce are also shown. Other highlights include works by important early Texas Impressionists: Julian Onderdonk, Jose Arpa, Frank Reaugh, and Porfirio Salinas. There is a strong selection of works by mid-century modern artists Ben Culwell, Robert Preusser, Seymour Fogel, and Dorothy Hood; as well as unique works by Harry Carnohan, Tom Brown, Coreen Spellman, Dickson Reeder and many others.

A selection of works also is being sold to benefit CASETA – The Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art. Additionally, a collection of Isaac Smith sculptures from the Estate of Sam and Helga Feldman will be offered. Proceeds will benefit the Feldman Foundation, which supports various charities.

The sale will be conducted live by Louis Murad of Murad Auctioneers (TXS 13362). There will be in-person bidding, live online bidding through Live Auctioneers and NextLot, plus phone and absentee bidding. For forms and bidding platform links visit daviddike.com/auctions. Auction preview is anytime Oct. 11–29, Monday – Friday, at Wildman Art Framing. Address is 1715 Market Center Blvd., Dallas. Hours of preview: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fall sale features over 450 lots of art. For answers to frequently asked questions, to view the catalogue online, or phone/absentee bid forms, please visit: daviddike.com/auctions/.