Blaze Pizza Fired Up for Mansfield Grand Opening

Popular pizza concept giving free pizza for a year to the first 25 guests in line on Feb. 21

DALLAS (Feb. 15, 2023) – Blaze Pizza is ready to debut its fast-fire’d customizable pizzas, house-made dough and fresh toppings to the Mansfield community on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The new go-to pizza spot, located at 3161 E. Broad St., marks Blaze’s 11th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. To celebrate its grand opening, Blaze is giving away FREE pizza for a year to the first 25 guests in line, rewarded via the Blaze Rewards app as one pizza per week for a year. Blaze will also host a VIP Fundraiser on Feb. 20 for friends and family of employees, with proceeds going towards Second Chance Dog Rescue of Mansfield.

“We’re thrilled to finally open in Mansfield and join this growing, dynamic city,” said Blaze Owner Marina Petro. “We’re ready to become a part of this community and we hope to partner with local organizations for the betterment of the area. We can’t wait to open our doors and celebrate with all our Blaze fans.”

To help celebrate the opening of the new location, Blaze Pizza will also be offering a free 11-inch build-your-own pizza to any guest who signs up for the Blaze Rewards program and marks the Mansfield location as their favorite location during the first 14 days of business. By joining the Blaze Rewards program, guests can be the first to know about exclusive deals, promotions and offers as well as new products.

Mansfield’s first Blaze Pizza will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. In addition to its VIP Fundraiser, Blaze offers fundraising opportunities throughout the year to “Raise Some Dough” for local organizations that guests are passionate about. Details on Blaze’s fundraising can be found at www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

To learn more about Blaze Pizza, visit blazepizza.com.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind guest experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order in 180 seconds menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence.

The rapidly growing franchise has earned numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times’ Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.