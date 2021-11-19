Make Amazing Cocktails This Friendsgiving With These Spirits

Facebook

Many of us celebrated Thanksgiving last year in a more virtual fashion, but this year we know friends and family are ready to gather and celebrate the holidays together. While wine may be your go to for the turkey dinner, we have some other ideas for spirits to bring for Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving or throughout the holidays.

NEFT Vodka

Start the conversation with the cool packaging NEFT vodka uses and keep it going with the cocktails. While vodka cranberry goes well with turkey, we challenge you to mix things up and give your guests some options like the NEFT Pumpkin Spiced White Russian.

NEFT Pumpkin Spiced White Russian

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.75 oz coffee liquor

.75 oz pumpkin spiced cream

Combine all ingredients into a mason jar and stir lightly. Garnish with pumpkin

spiced biscotti and a dash of cinnamon.

Another fun cocktail to add to your Friendsgiving menu is the NEFT Honey Bear.

NEFT Honey Bear

2 oz NEFT vodka

1 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz honey syrup

5 raspberries

1 splash prosecco

Muddle raspberries and add all ingredients into mixing tin with ice. Shake

vigorously and pour into glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with a lemon slice and

fresh mint.

NEFT is a premium, small batch vodka crafted in Austria. NEFT is made from water filtered for fifty years and four ancient grains of rye. We love the unique packaging because it can go in a suitcase without worrying it might break, be used poolside, or go to the beach. A welcome bonus is you can chill the barrel and it stays cold for hours, making it the perfect party companion.

Ranch2O Spirits

Canned cocktails are super popular right now, but not all are created equal. Ranch2O Spirits has found a winning combination with their vodka soda with cranberry. Pour in a glass over ice and muddle in some fresh cranberries if you’d like or even add a squeeze of lime. With only 150 calories, there’s room for more turkey, dressing and pie. (but its Thanksgiving so who’s counting calories?) They’re easy to drink and made in Texas with real Vodka. With a mantra like “Kick Back. Stay Awhile”, and great flavor, we’re really digging this ready to drink cocktail.

BACARDÍ cocktail courier kits

Do you have a bartender in your friend group? Maybe you enjoy mixing your own drinks with friends, then check out these super cool BACARDÍ cocktail courier kits.

It would be fun to try something different like the SANTA TERESA 1796 Coffee Old Fashioned, which is available via the Cocktail Courier kit The kit comes with everything you need to make this coffee-tinged take including a glass and a roll and pour jigger. This kit yields six drinks, making it perfect quantity for a small dinner party or as a gift to friends!

Looking to be adventurous, how about the BACARDÍ Matcha Mangrove. Made with BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro, this cocktail proves that matcha is not just made for tea or lattes. This Matcha Mangrove kit can be delivered right to your doorstep via Cocktail Courier. The kit makes eight drinks. In addition to the ingredients, the kit includes: 2 BACARDÍ ceramic tiki mugs and 2 Palm tree stir rods.

If you’re hosting a big group then you might want to try BACARDÍ and MARTINI & ROSSI ‘s ultimate Friendsgiving punch, the Orchard Tea Punch. Made with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho and MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Ambrato Vermouth, this punch serves up to 20 guests and is the perfect Autumn-inspired bevvy to accompany your Friendsgiving gathering. The ingredients to make this cocktail are available for purchase on Drizly, HERE.

Spiritless Kentucky 74

And, we didn’t forget the designated driver in the group. Spiritless Kentucky 74 is a first-of-its-kind, distilled non-alcoholic spirit crafted for bourbon cocktails. This is also the perfect solution for the friend that can’t have alcohol for dietary or medical reasons. Another bonus, the all-natural product contains just 10% of the calories of bourbon…that means more dessert, right? Kentucky 74 is blended and bottled in Texas and is available in 750 mL sized bottles for purchase online and at Total Wine and other select retailers nationwide.

The Spiritless Brown Derby should pair well with whatever is on your Friendsgiving menu!

Spiritless Brown Derby

Ingredients:

2 oz. Spiritless Kentucky 74

1 Grapefruit (juiced)

½ oz. Honey Syrup (2:1 honey to water)

Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with grapefruit peel.

Whatever you’re drinking this Friendsgiving, please remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive.