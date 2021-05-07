Ashlyn Summers of Waxahachie Wins Big Tex Youth Livestock Scholarship

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Ashlyn Summers, an 18-year-old student in Waxahachie, was recently awarded a Big Tex Youth Livestock Scholarship from the State Fair of Texas. Despite having to cancel their largest fundraiser, the 2020 Fair due to Covid-19, they awarded $1 million in college scholarships to 170 Texas students. Ninety seven scholarships went to students involved in youth livestock activities.

Ashlyn said, “I have been involved in FFA and 4-H since I was 8 years old, and I have been very blessed to be so involved in the livestock industry for that time as well. As a Junior member, I had been exposed to many aspects of pig shows so far, by attending many State and National events in which I have been fortunate enough successfully participate and travel all over the USA. I have made so many friends, contacts, and connections throughout the livestock show community.”

Ashlyn Summers College Plans

“My plan is to start getting my A.S degree at Weatherford College, and transfer to Tarleton State University to get my Agriculture Communication and Marketing Degree,” she added.

“I hope to further my knowledge, skills, and experiences to help me in my career after the completion of my degree. I will continue to give back and work within the agricultural field in addition to helping youth with their show pig projects. I plan to continue to be involved within the livestock field by pursuing a career within the Ag Communications,” she said.

“I would ideally like to work for firms such as Showpig.com, the Purple Circle, or become a show Feed Representative. I have been so deeply involved with show pigs for so many years that I feel that I would be best utilized within those avenues. I am so excited to have earned the State Fair of Texas Scholarship and am very grateful,” Ashlyn said.

The Fair awarded $1 million in new college scholarships this year to 170 students throughout the Lone Star State. They are also currently funding more than 450 Big Tex Scholars already attending colleges and universities across the state.

Big Tex Scholarships

Sixty seven Pete Schenkel Scholarships, 97 Youth Livestock Scholarships, two Seasonal Employee Scholarships, one Benny Clark Memorial Scholarship, one Peggy Sloan Memorial Scholarship, and two Terry Griffin Memorial Scholarships were awarded this year. Since its establishment in 1992, the Big Tex® Scholarship Program has continued the State Fair’s nonprofit mission, supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement.

A total of 97 Youth Livestock Scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors from across the Lone Star State, including Ashlyn Summers of Waxahachie. Students receive a $6,000 grant, renewable each semester if they meet the renewal criteria. Students must attend an accredited college, university, or trade school within the state of Texas. Recipients must enroll in, and pass, a minimum of 12 hours each semester to qualify for renewal. In addition, the students must achieve a minimum 2.5 GPA their first semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA for every semester thereafter.

The Fair congratulates these deserving students on their accomplishments, and is happy to support them in pursuing a higher education. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive any government funding or support. Its nonprofit purpose is funded through the proceeds from the annual State Fair of Texas event. This year’s exposition runs Sept. 24-Oct. 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.

