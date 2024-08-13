Carter BloodCare donors score in Dallas Cowboys ticket giveaway

Facebook

Each weekly winner receives four tickets and parking pass to upcoming home game

DALLAS (Aug. 13, 2024) – Carter BloodCare donors can get in the game for a chance to win Dallas Cowboys tickets.

Now through Oct. 17, each person who presents to give blood with Carter BloodCare is automatically entered in weekly drawings to score four Dallas Cowboys tickets and a parking pass for a home game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Qualifying donation weeks for game day tickets are:

Donate Aug. 16 – 22 to be entered to see the Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints on Sept. 15

Aug. 23 – 29 / Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 22)

Aug. 30 – Sept. 5 / Detroit Lions (Oct. 13)

Sept. 6 – 12 / Philadelphia Eagles (Nov. 10)

Sept. 13 – 19 / Houston Texans (Nov. 18)

Sept. 20 – 26 / New York Giants (Nov. 28)

Sept. 27 – Oct. 3 / Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 9)

Oct. 4 – 10 / Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Dec. 22)

Oct. 11 – 17 / Washington Commanders (Jan. 5)

Blood donors must be 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation. Sixteen-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form; those 17 and older may donate independently. There is no upper age limit.

All blood types are needed; many are currently at critical levels, especially O negative. The universal blood type, O negative helps treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type; this can be lifesaving in emergencies when the patient’s blood type may not be immediately known.

Also, O negative is the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies.

Carter BloodCare donors help children who are fighting cancer, people severely injured in car accidents and natural disasters, mothers going through difficult deliveries, organ transplant recipients and many other patients in need.

To select your time to donate at a nearby Carter BloodCare donor center or mobile blood drive, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 57 counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 440,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.