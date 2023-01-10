Ariat Announces New Partnership with Dickies Arena and FWSSR

Facebook

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo January 13 through February 4

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, (Jan. 10, 2023) –Texans are no stranger to the Ariat brand, chances are you already own a pair of Ariat boots or jeans. Building on their shared commitment to the western lifestyle, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Dickies Arena are proud to announce a new partnership with Ariat International.

Ariat, the leader in innovative Western, English and Work footwear and apparel, was the first company to bring athletic footwear technology to equestrian sports, forever changing the industry. This new partnership will make Ariat the official boot partner of Dickies Arena and the official western apparel partner of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

“It has been a privilege to join the local community over the past few years with the construction of our main distribution hub in Fort Worth and the opening of our brand shop in the Stockyards,” said Beth Cross, co-founder and CEO of Ariat. “Our partnership with Dickies Arena and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is a terrific opportunity to further support the Fort Worth community.”

Ariat will have a prominent presence at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, slated for January 13 through February 4. Kicking off the Stock Show is Ranching Heritage Weekend, which includes the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo and some of the event’s most prestigious horse shows and sales – all which will be presented by Ariat. Ariat will also be the presenting sponsor of the exciting lineup of entertainers in the Stock Show’s Auditorium Concert Series.

“This partnership with Ariat is exciting for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo because of our mutual passions for the western way of life and the community of people that make it unique and special,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “With Ariat presenting our Ranching Heritage Weekend and Auditorium Concert Series they’ll now be directly engaged with two unique important subsets of the FWSSR audience – working ranch cowboys and cowgirls and concert-going Stock Show fans.”

Dickies Arena’s most exclusive premium hospitality space at the arena, the North Club, will be officially renamed the Ariat Club. This club is accessible only to suite, loge box and founders rodeo box holders. The Ariat Club exudes high-quality finishes and décor along with world-class service and chef-prepared fine dining that create the beautiful, elegant ambiance of the club. The Ariat Club is the top-notch hospitality space in the arena that offers a prime view of the arena floor, whether to enjoy a concert, family show, sporting event or the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

“Dickies Arena is thrilled to have Ariat take on the name of our exclusive North Club and to kick off the partnership at the Legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo,” said Dickies Arena President and General Manager Matt Homan. “Ariat and Dickies Arena share core values of creating quality products for our patrons and I look forward to creating a lasting and innovative partnership.”

So, polish up those boots, get your jeans starched and head over to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo this month.

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

About the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Come be a part of Show Life during 23 days of fun and excitement that celebrates our authentic western vibe at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Rodeo in the amazing Dickies Arena is just part of the experience that also includes tantalizing food, shopping, livestock shows, live music, carnival-midway, equestrian competitions, petting zoo and much more. Make plans today by visiting www.fwssr.com then get ready for a legendary good time at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo – January 13 through February 4.

About Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena is a 14,000 seat, spectacular multipurpose venue that was built in 2019 and is owned by the City of Fort Worth and managed by the not-for-profit operating entity, Trail Drive Management Corp. (TDMC). The facility is the result of a pioneering public-private partnership between the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, the State of Texas and a group of private-sector participants, including foundations, individuals and organizations. The arena is located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus in Fort Worth, Texas.

The state-of-the-art arena hosts concerts, sporting events and family entertainment, and is home to Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo performances. Dickies Arena has been nominated for Arena of the Year by both the Academy of Country Music in 2022 and Pollstar Magazine in 2022 and 2023. The Arena also just made Billboard’s Year End Boxscore Top 10 Worldwide chart, ranking 4th in the world among venues of similar size. For more information, visit www.DickiesArena.com