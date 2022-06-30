Abbott Reminds Texans To Be Prepared For Hurricanes As Tropics Heat Up

Facebook

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today reminded Texans to enact preparedness measures for hurricane season after a briefing at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) on the current tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Some coastal and inland communities may experience heavy rainfall and flash flooding through the end of the week. Localized power outages are possible during any heavy rain and potential wind event. In the event of localized power outages, Texans can visit the Public Utility Commission of Texas storm resources page to locate contact information for individual utility companies.

During the briefing, the Governor and TDEM Chief Nim Kidd discussed the current tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico, the hurricane annex of the state’s emergency management plan, and coordination of state response resources available through the Texas Emergency Management Council.

“While this week’s tropical activity may not bring major threats to our coastal communities, this is an important reminder to Texans to remain vigilant and take meaningful precautions this hurricane season,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is taking proactive action to ensure we are ready to respond to any severe weather that may come our way. I urge Texans to remain weather aware and heed the guidance of their local officials before, during, and after severe weather such as hurricanes. When we prepare for disasters together, we are keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

The following state resources are prepositioned in anticipation of the tropical system’s impacts to Texas:

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Tactical Marine Unit boats and personnel

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Helicopter and rescue boat teams

Texas National Guard: Ground transportation company, search and rescue aircraft

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas A&M Task Force 1: Four swift water rescue boat teams

Additionally, three Texas Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages and a Texas A&M Forest Service incident management team have been placed on standby for activation if needed.

Following the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season earlier this month, TDEM led a multi-day hurricane exercise with more than 30 Texas Emergency Management Council agencies and partner organizations to bolster the state’s preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation efforts.

Texans can access the Texas Hurricane Center by visiting gov.texas.gov/hurricane to learn more about steps to take now to prepare for hurricane season, including:

Creating an emergency plan incorporating family members and pets

Building a kit containing emergency supplies

Reviewing hurricane evacuation routes

Reviewing or renewing flood insurance coverage and check flood risk

Registering for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR)

Anyone living in Texas and people with loved ones in the state are encouraged to download the Texas Disaster Portal mobile application. This application provides direct access during active disasters to information on state resources available for individuals and families, as well as local officials and emergency managers, provided by Texas Emergency Management Council members. The Texas Disaster Portal app is available in the Apple app store and the Google Play store.

For additional safety tips and resource information, Texans can visit tdem.texas.gov/individuals-family and ready.gov