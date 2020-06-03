5 New COVID-19 Cases In Red Oak, 12 Ellis County

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of twelve additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and fourteen recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 352 cases of COVID-19, including 304 recoveries.

Ellis County will continue to report on COVID-19 cases as they are delivered to our Local Health Authority by DSHS. As of today, the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has corrected a recent DSHS reported case of Alma to the appropriate jurisdiction of Ennis. Additionally, OEM has removed a DSHS duplicated report of three residents of Red Oak. The newly reported numbers reflect these adjustments. DSHS has reported 5,483 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/.

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ferris-

85 year-old Male

Red Oak-

13 year-old female

22 year-old female

23 year-old male

25 year-old female

30 year-old male

Waxahachie-

3 year-old male

18 year-old female

35 year-old female

42 year-old male

47 year-old female

62 year-old male

It is with a heavy heart that we report the 15th loss of life due to COVID-19. This loss of life includes a 73 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waxahachie, TX. As a community please lift this family in your thoughts and prayers. Together we will continue to protect the vulnerable. OEM continues to work with local jurisdictions in monitoring these reported cases, and coordinating with the State of Texas to

acquire additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and resources to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

