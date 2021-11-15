Make Magical Memories At Enchant Christmas

Facebook

Enchant Christmas, the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, returns to Dallas on Nov. 26. This year’s extravaganza features The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures. Guests embark on a quest within the mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights. They encounter a world of wondrous art installations as they journey to save Christmas.

The adventure includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market, and meeting the Big Man himself. All before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze ever seen. This year’s Enchant Christmas is held on the Esplanade at Fair Park in Dallas.

Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant, said: “I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be returning to North Texas this year. Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way.

Spreading festive cheer this holiday season has never been more important.

The Enchant Christmas team is eager to welcome families and friends once more as they celebrate the holiday season together. We are bringing two years-worth of magical memories plus one incredible adventure. Enchant last brought holiday joy to the Metroplex in 2018, and returns by popular demand.”

Enchant Christmas Activities

A world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.

Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more.

Polar Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.

Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.

“It’s only right that one of the biggest and brightest holiday events in Texas comes to the home of some of the biggest events in Texas. We’re looking forward to hosting this world-class holiday experience.” Peter Sullivan, General Manager of Fair Park.

Opening Weekend Party

Enter to win a magical Opening Weekend Party for you and seven friends at EnchantChristmas.com. As the “Official Hotel Partner of Enchant Dallas”, the Hilton Anatole invites guests to make the most out of their festive trip with an overnight stay.

For further information on the Enchant Christmas 2021 experience as it returns to North Texas, visit EnchantChristmas.com and subscribe to the nice list to learn about all the magic moments ahead.

Enchant Christmas is an immersive Christmas experience that creates magical memories for the whole family through stadium sized live events and virtual experiences. The magic that makes the holiday season bright comes alive with each and every one of Enchant Christmas’ experiences. From live events held at locations across the US with the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, to shopping for gifts in an artisan market, Enchant Christmas allows you to celebrate this cherished season with loved ones.