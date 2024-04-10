Erik Davenport Joins 100-Year-Old Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas, TX – (April 9, 2024) – Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh welcomes Erik Davenport as its new Director of Sales and Marketing. Davenport joins The Stoneleigh after leading sales and marketing teams at top hotels and resorts across Dallas-Fort Worth and the region.

“Trust in associates,” Davenport said when asked to describe the best approach for hospitality teams. “Trusting people to get their work done even though it may be a different way than I do it is key,” he added.

A military brat who has lived many places, Davenport was excited to finally call DFW home. While pursuing his degree in Hospitality Management at the University of Arkansas, he earned his stripes outside the classroom at a beach resort where he rotated through every department to learn how a hotel operates.

Since then, Davenport’s experience at top hotel properties throughout the south and southwest led him to seek out The Stoneleigh, which he says provides guests a “crafted experience that is timeless in an area of so much new.” Asked to describe his favorite aspect of the hotel’s surrounding Uptown community, Davenport insists the neighborhood is “thriving and growing the right way. It is an experience that you can only get in this area, nowhere else.”

The new Director of Sales and Marketing will build on momentum The Stoneleigh’s General Manager, Stacy Martin and her team have created as they celebrated the hotel’s centennial year. A series of speakeasy pop-ups that turned staff members into de facto history teachers and tour guides proved so popular, the events will continue into this new chapter of the hotel’s history . On select evenings evoking the Jazz Age, the special events give invited guests, armed with a secret password, access to the exclusive 11th floor where Stoneleigh employees offer insights into the hotel’s storied past.

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh was established in October of 1923 nestled on the corner of Maple Avenue and Wolf Street. One of the first, historic jewels in Dallas’s famed hotel crown embodies modern luxury with rich culture and European influences. Originally recognized as The Stoneleigh Court Apartment Hotel, it has made a lasting impression on its guests. The beaux-art style building was originally designed by F.J. Woerner, which ignited high-rise luxury-style living in Dallas.

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh is located in the heart of Uptown at 2927 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201.

SOCIAL LINKS

Website: https://www.marriott.com/en- us/hotels/dalml-le-meridien- dallas-the-stoneleigh/ overview/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ thestoneleigh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ thestoneleigh/

Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3sfk4pd

About Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

Classic and modern elegance are juxtaposed at the chic uptown location of Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh. This historic 1923 Art Deco building is steps from businesses, museums, boutique shopping, cutting-edge cuisine, and stimulating nightlife. Perle on Maple Restaurant serves innovative dishes that showcase inspiring cuisine with a distinctive Texas twist. Dallas meetings and events are hosted with flair in 6,000 square feet of the Dorothy Draper-designed space. In each of our 176 guest rooms and suites, warm cinnabar and charcoal color palettes blend modern amenities with custom mahogany and marble-topped furniture. Bathrooms feature sleek black-and-white Calcutta marble flooring and chrome fixtures. Born in a glamorous era of travel, Le Méridien believes everyone should explore the world in style.