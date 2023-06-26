2024 Nissan LEAF Starts at $28,140

Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For more than a decade, the all-electric LEAF has played a key role in shaping Nissan’s vision for empowering EV mobility, offering innovative technology and accessible value. The 2024 Nissan LEAF is on sale now with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP)1 of $28,140.

Nissan LEAF was recently refreshed for the 2023 model year with an updated exterior design and streamlined model lineup of LEAF S and LEAF SV PLUS, representing the most-requested customer configurations.

LEAF S features a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery and an EPA-estimated range of up to 149 miles2. LEAF SV PLUS has a 60-kWh battery with up to 212 miles of range.

Every LEAF comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a suite of six active driver assistance technologies including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention and Intelligent Lane Intervention. LEAF SV PLUS also includes ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Around View® Monitor.

Manufacturer’s suggested retail prices1 for the 2024 Nissan LEAF:

Model EPA est. range2 MSRP LEAF S 149 miles $28,140 LEAF SV PLUS 212 miles $36,190

Destination and handling $1,095.

Full specifications on the 2024 Nissan LEAF grades, as well as photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

