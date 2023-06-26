Best Western Plus Fort Worth North Now Open

Facebook

Fort Worth, Texas (June 26, 2023) – Best Western® Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Fort Worth North, located at 3751 NE Loop 820 in Fort Worth, Texas. The hotel is owned by Denish Patel – AJNM Hotels Group and features 148 guestrooms.

The fully renovated Best Western Plus Fort Worth North welcomes guests with a modern color theme and unique artful touches inspired by American western culture, depicting murals of longhorns and horses, alongside all-new furniture and upgraded fitness and public spaces. Guestrooms are equipped with large flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges for ultimate comfort and convenience.

Rooms with courtyard views overlooking the outdoor pool are complemented with balconies. Common areas and amenities on the property include daily complimentary hot breakfast, 24-hour fitness and business centers, guest laundry facilities, a convenience store selling snacks and other necessities, and complimentary wireless internet. An added highlight includes three meeting and event facilities of varying sizes, with the largest offering a capacity of up to 50 attendees.

“We are excited to open the doors of our completely renovated hotel to travelers visiting the Fort Worth area,” said Dharmin Patel, Regional Director of Operations for the Best Western Plus Forth Worth North. “Our hotel’s prime location and freshly renovated accommodations make it an ideal property for those who expect the highest degree of hospitality and unmatched value.”

Guests of the Best Western Plus Fort Worth North will enjoy easy access to the area’s most popular attractions and recreation, including the Fossil Creek Golf Club, Buffalo Ridge Park nature trails and softball fields, Fort Worth Stockyards, Fort Worth Water Gardens, Bureau of Engraving & Printing, Vintage Flying Museum and Texas Motor Speedway, to name a few. The hotel is also conveniently located near an array of neighboring cities, local business hubs, educational campuses, dining and shopping destinations.

Staying at a Best Western-branded hotel, such as the Best Western Plus Fort Worth North, is now more rewarding than ever. Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) members who register for the promotion will be eligible to receive a $50 Best Western gift card for staying two separate or consecutive nights during the promotional period and will have the opportunity to earn the offer twice (for up to $100 in gift cards). BWR members must register for the “Stay 2 Nights & Get a $50 Best Western Gift Card Promotion” prior to their first eligible stay. The promotion runs from May 22 to September 4, 2023. For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/best-western-rewards.html.

Reservations may be booked by calling Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ 24-hour reservation line at 1(800) 780-7234 or by visiting bestwestern.com.

About BWHSM Hotels

BWHSM Hotels is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global network boasts approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury BWHSM Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.