PROPOSED I-30 EAST CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS IN DALLAS TO BE HIGHLIGHTED STARTING JUNE 29

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS – The Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Dallas are proposing improvements to Interstate 30 (I-30) between the Interstate 45 (I-45) junction and Ferguson Road. As part of the planning process, the draft environmental assessment is now available for review, and the public will be able to view the proposed plan materials on-line and in-person starting June 29.

Improvements in the proposed project include widening this five-mile corridor to better accommodate current and future traffic, reconstructing new interchanges at key crossings and also adding sidewalks and shared use paths. The in-person meeting will be an open house format and will have the same materials available as the virtual option. Comments are encouraged, and both the in-person attendees and virtual guests will have several options for submitting feedback.

I-30 EAST CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS – PUBLIC HEARING

In-person Meeting:

Thursday, June 29, 2023

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fair Park – Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center

1403 Washington St., Dallas

Served by DART Green line and bus routes 18 and 23

Virtual Option

from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 through Friday, July 14, 2023

www.keepitmovingdallas.com/I30EC

Not a live event

Written comments can be submitted at the in-person meeting, online or mailed to the TxDOT Dallas District Office, Attn: Nathan Petter, P.E., 4777 East US Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150 or by email at Nathan.Petter@txdot.gov. Verbal comments may be also submitted by calling (940) 331-5139. All comments must be received or postmarked on or before Friday, July 14, 2023. Responses to comments received will be available online at the project website once they have been prepared.

The draft EA, maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project will be on file starting June 29, 2023 and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Dallas District office at 4777 East Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150. Project materials are also available online. These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person hearing option.