2021 Pumpkin Patch Adventures In DFW

The cooler temps are starting to arrive, leaves are falling and pumpkins are in the stores. It’s time to start planning those fall photo ops, shop for the perfect pumpkin and have some family fun. Here’s a look at some of the area pumpkin patches and their dates, etc.

Alvarado

Country Critters Farm

Address: 3709 County Rd. 617 Alvarado, TX 76009

Admission: $12 per person, kids 2 and under are free

Seniors are $6

Dates: October 2-November 14, 2021

Pumpkin Patch begins October 2nd! They are open weekends from Oct. 2nd through Nov. 14th. Country Critters Farm is open weekdays by reservation only. Activities include: bounce houses, tractor and train playground, petting zoo, pony rides, barrel train rides, hay rides, wooden maze, duck races (ducks are $1), hay pyramid, game areas, pumpkin patch, and more!

Each paying child will get to pick a pie size pumpkin from the patch and can decorate it with markers. Plus, they’ve added corn cannons and bounce racers this year! Also they announced they will have live Texas Country music on Saturdays during Pumpkin Patch!! The farm may close due to rain, or very muddy conditions.

Address: 3400 County Road 206, Alvarado

Dates: Oct. 2–31, 2021; Saturday and Sunday 9am–5pm

Bring the family to explore the tree farm and pumpkin patch, and burn some energy at the bounce house and playground, scarecrow hayride, train rides, pumpkin paint, horse shoes, a climbing wall for kids and more.

Admission: $8 per person; free for ages 3 and younger

Canton

15410 I-20, Canton

Dates: Open weekends from Sept. 18–Nov. 7, 2021. *They are honoring all of our military, veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters & EMT men and women during the opening weekend of our Fall Season. First responders with ID will get free admission into the farm on September 18 and 19*

Rides (including a Ferris wheel), corn mazes, plenty of photo ops (like their Texas Flag Wall), rock wall climbing, farm zoo, live entertainment and pumpkin patch. Join YesterLand for spooky-filled attractions during Spooktacular Nights on Fridays and Saturdays in October.

Admission: General admission passes at the gate begin at $27.95 and include unlimited park rides, the corn maze, pumpkin patch and farm attractions. Discount tickets are available online at $16.95. Friday & Saturday nights during the month of October they have a Fireworks Show at 8:30pm.

Cleburne

Mainstay Farm

Address: 1004 W. Bethesda Rd.

Pre-Season Sale get tickets starting September 16th @ 8am to get more than 40% OFF! https://www.mainstayfarm.com/fall-pricing. Mainstay Farm offers a wide range of activities from hay rides, mazes, pedal karts, a treehouse and more. Children 2 & under are free.

Admission: $18.95 with online purchase; $21.95 at the gate for ages 3 and older, season passes available online. Pumpkins available for purchase. Additional charge for the Texas Tubin’ Hill, a 150-foot Texas-themed inner tube slide, and Apple Cannon Blasters.

NEW Texas Big Wheel, NEW Wine Terrace, Texas Tubin’ Hill, Dipsy Doodle Coaster, Haymarket Gifts & Home Decor, Hayride, Hay Play & Jump, Pumpkin House, The Dig, Little Farmer Acres, Duck Racing, Double Wide Slide, Kiddie Trike Track, Flying Cub, Triple Decker Treehouse Fort, Farmer Hammock, Standing Teeter Totters, Pedal Kart Race Track, Up & Over Maze, In-&-Out Maze, Wooden Maze, Jumping Pillows, 100 ft. Super Chute Slide, Balancing Labyrinth, Latvian Group Swing, Yee Haa Hoops, Farmula 1 Trike Racing, Red Baron Swing, Yee Haa Express Train, Upsy Dazy Swing, Farm Animals, Sheep Racing, Live Music (Select Dates).

2021 Mainstay Farm FALL SEASON DATES:

September 24 – October 31

​Fridays: 5pm – 9pm

Saturdays: 10am – 9pm

Sundays: 11am – 6pm

Dallas

Autumn at the Arboretum

8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX

Dates: September 18–October 31, 2021 Reservations available from 9am–3pm daily; garden closes at 5pm daily.

Admission: $17 adults, $12 for kids 2−12, kids 2 and younger. are free

Dallas Farmers Market

The Shed, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway, Dallas

Dates : Sept. 18—Oct. 31, 2021. Monday–Friday 10am–6pm, Saturday 9am–5pm, Sunday 10am–5pm

Shop for pumpkins at the Farmers Market and on October 16 enjoy live music and kids crafts from 9am–5pm.

Admission: None.

9845 McCree Road, Dallas, Texas 75238

Pumpkin Patch Hours October 2-31:

Sunday 11:30AM-7:00PM

Monday-Thursday 1:00PM-7:00PM

Friday-Saturday 10:00AM-7:00PM

During the month of October, thousands of pumpkins of every size, shape and variety will be sold in the St. James Pumpkin Patch, located at the intersection of Audelia and McCree, just north of Northwest Highway.

The Pumpkin Patch is a joint venture between St. James Episcopal Church and Southwest-based farmers engaged in planting, growing and harvesting the crop. St. James’ proceeds from pumpkin sales fund the Saint James Student Ministries, helping young people grow in faith through local outreach and national and international mission trips.

Grand Prairie Pumpkin Patch



Woods UMC

1350 Bardin Rd., Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Pumpkins arrive Sept 2nd

Craft Fair is Saturday Oct 2nd

Come out and see the pumpkins, and the craft fair!!

Pumpkin patch starts Oct 1 and goes through the month of October

Grapevine, TX

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze

Dates: Opening Friday, October 1st at 3:00 pm for the 2021 season CASH ONLY!

Admission: $15 for adults and kids ages 12 and older; $10 for kids ages 4–11; ages 3 and younger are free. Hayrides are available for additional fee.

New this year… closed on Mondays and Tuesdays With the exception of Columbus Day which is Monday October 11th-we will be open from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Navigate the corn maze with two acres of towering corn stalks, some standing 9 ft. tall, go for an old fashioned hayride, or find the perfect pumpkin for your front porch.

Midlothian

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm

1530 Indian Creek Drive

Midlothian, TX 76065

(469) 612-3331

Dates: FALL 2021 – October 2 – October 31, 2021 – Saturdays (10am-6pm) and Sundays (1pm-6pm)

Admission: tickets can be bought online at www.shadowcreekpumpkinfarm.com or in person on operating days. Pet Day is Sunday, October 31

UNLIMITED FALL FUN Daily Admission Bracelets are $12 per person (2 and under free – Seniors 55+, Veterans and First Responders $10), and include UNLIMITED adventures throughout the park!

Fun includes hay rides, corn maze adventures, giant jump pad, barnyard and animal interaction area, vintage farm equipment, hay hill slides, game area including pumpkin tic tac toe, corn hole and washers, tractor seesaws and of course, pumpkins!