2021 Lancaster Trash Off & City-Wide Clean Up

Keep Lancaster Beautiful With Trash Off January 23, 2021

Lancaster, TX – The City of Lancaster is committed to continue being clean and green, while

providing a healthy, safe and vibrant community for its citizens. In support of “Keep Lancaster Beautiful” and the Great American Clean-up efforts, the City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in its upcoming Trash Off on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1501 N. Dallas Avenue. The Trash Off is a great opportunity for Lancaster residents to clean their home, garage, and yard of bulk trash, recyclables, scrap metal, brush, and electronic waste (i.e. computers, kitchen appliances, televisions, etc.) at no additional cost.

Focusing on creating more opportunities to become a greener city and reducing our carbon footprint, Arms of Hope will be on-site accepting donations of household items and material goods that would otherwise end up in landfills. Additionally, residents will be able to shred documents and drop off prescription medicine at no additional cost. The Trash Off is a wonderful opportunity for individuals, groups, and organizations to volunteer to clean-up trash in selected areas of Lancaster.

Residents disposing of appliances must have refrigerant removed and tagged by a certified

technician. This program is open to Lancaster residents only with proof of residency. For more information on how to participate in the Trash Off event, please call (972) 218-1300 or visit www.lancaster-tx.com/TrashOff.

