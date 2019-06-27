2019 Infiniti QX60 Passes Important Test

2019 Infiniti QX60 Parent Tested, Kid APPROVED

Not all SUVs are luxuriously appointed, but the new 2019 Infiniti QX60 defines luxury. Last week, a new QX60 was delivered to me and an Acura MDX was delivered to my wife for test drives. The first afternoon, we picked up the kids from school in the MDX. The next morning we took them to school in the QX60. The following morning, our daughter said please take us to school in “the white one,” referring to the QX60. “It is so much nicer with very comfortable seats.” She went on to comment on how roomy it was and how much she liked the quilting on the seats.

I can’t fault her. Sure, the Acura is a fine vehicle, but the Infiniti QX60 is tough competition for any vehicle to beat. Looking through Infiniti’s media kit about the QX60 one of the first things that made me smile is their statement on the third row seat: “… Access to the 3rd row is surprisingly easy due to the wide door openings and long forward slide of the 2nd row seat. The multi-mode 2nd row seat’s unique forward movement function overcomes the typical problem of having to remove a 2nd row child seat for entry or exit. The installed child seat moves forward with the 2nd row seat (40 percent side of 60/40 split-folding seat) without limiting 3rd row access. In addition, both 2nd and 3rd row seats are split folding (60/40 2nd row, 50/50 3rd row) and recline for greater occupant comfort.”

Features That Offer Comfort & Function

McKenzie always moves to the third row seat of any three row crossover or SUV. She completely agrees with the Infiniti statement on that third row, remarking that it is the easiest vehicle for her to move from row to row that she can remember. All I can say is, “Infiniti will be very pleased with your review. That was their intent!”

Our Limited Edition model came with contrast stitching throughout the interior. McKenzie loved the stitching and detail in the quilting, pointing out the quilt pattern matches the grille. Other interior features include a Piano Black meter cluster finish, leather-wrapped steering wheel air bag module, also with a unique contrast stitch.

Attention to detail is everywhere in the QX60. For instance, the grab handles are wrapped in leather with the unique contrast stitch as well as sporting dark silver wood accents. Our Limited package also included a black headliner, sun visors, sun shades and A-, B-, C- and D-pillars, along with Stone-colored center console lid – also with quilting and the special contrast stitching, Stone-colored door armrests semi-aniline leather-appointed seats (three rows) with quilting, perforation, as well as the contrast stitching and piping (of course). The seats in the QX60 LIMITED also have a protective layer that guards the leather from dye transfer and makes cleanup virtually effortless. Unique floor mats with metal badge and contrast piping and Stone-colored seat belts complete the package.

Responsive Handling

The 2019 Infiniti QX60 is not only comfortable, it is powerful as well. The standard 3.5-liter V6 engine is has 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. The engine’s Direct Injection Gasoline system provides better wide-open throttle performance and emissions performance (versus a non-direct-injection system).

The engine is matched with an efficient, sport-tuned, electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. However, thanks to D-Step Logic its more responsive than an old school CVT, providing the driver with a responsive and seamless, efficient shifting feel. The transmission can mimic a step transmission, and it features a wide gear ratio and low friction design.

The INFINITI Drive Mode Selector offers four drive modes – Standard, Sport, Eco and Snow – using a rotary dial mounted in the center console. EPA estimates the fuel economy at 27 mpg highway, 20 mpg city and 22 mpg combined for the FWD model and 26 mpg highway, 19 mpg city and 22 mpg combined for the AWD model.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises, however, concerning this well appointed CUV, is the base MSRP sticker price. The “pure” model is $44,250 while the special Luxe AWD model starts at only $47,850. Anyone who has priced any large CUV in recent years will have a ‘mic drop moment’ when they consider how much Infiniti has been able to provide for that pricing!

