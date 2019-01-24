2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Debuts At Houston Auto Show

It seems like every new Ram that is introduced is better and better equipped than the last. That is definitely the case with the new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition luxury pickup truck.

The Ram Laramie Longhorn is the world’s benchmark for upscale pickup trucks, as proven by it being voted Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) three years in a row. Ram Trucks have been on a real roll in past months with those awards, the Auto Judge Truck of the Year Award and most recently the NACTOY Truck of the Year Award. The new heavy-duty Ram truck leads the market in torque (1,000 lb. ft), towing (35,100 lb., and payload (7,680 lbs.) while being outfitted with all the luxury amenities that have won the brand such awards.

“The new Ram Heavy Duty sets benchmarks in HD capability, ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand. “The Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details, including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats, than any other truck in the segment. Yet as hardworking heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 give maximum effort all day, every day with confidence.”

The Laramie Longhorn boasts a myriad of iconic features and design cues from handcrafted wares such as the antique pocket watch, hand-tooled leather cowboy boots or a horseman’s saddle. The Ram Laramie Longhorn’s wood, metal and leather elements are all authentic.

Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn models are distinguished externally by a chrome-slat grille and header surrounding the premium LED lamps with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS). Chrome bumpers, tow hooks and side steps (power optional) come standard as do wheel flares. Two-tone color options include correlating RV Match Walnut Brown bumpers, flares and lower panels. New 20-inch wheels are offered with a variety of finishes. The large belt-buckle badging continues to adorn the side of the Laramie Longhorn trim.

Ram Laramie Longhorn’s interior trim is the pinnacle of quality with a segment-exclusive hand-wrapped, 100 percent full-grain leather-wrapped dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests in Southwestern style.

Throughout the cabin, a new alligator skin-embossed surface covers the center console, instrument panel, seats and door-panel inserts. Other unique details, such as satin warm-chrome accents with a brushed-nickel metal badge flush with the console lid and new burned-in “Longhorn” branding mark on upper glove box, give the Laramie Longhorn a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance.

Real barn-wood accents are found throughout the cabin. Wood tandem doors on the center console reflect the heightened attention to detail and provide closed storage. At night, the cabin is accentuated with ambient lighting to create a luxurious and soothing atmosphere for passengers. Laramie Longhorn interior colors include Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown and Black/Cattle Tan full-leather seats with contrast piping. Heated full-leather rear seats are standard on Laramie Longhorn.

Ram has improved the towing and hauling experience by focusing on confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety, while adding many features from the award-winning 2019 Ram 1500, which we test drove and fell completely in love with this past week.

The new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks were designed from the outset to deliver the segment’s highest levels of capability without compromising comfort. With 35 all-new and 21 class-exclusive features, Ram combines benchmark performance with strength, luxury and technology. Ram Heavy Duty trucks offer better ride quality than competitors’ trucks, made possible by a five-link coil suspension or optional air suspension on Ram 2500 and a supplemental air bag suspension option on Ram 3500.

