Wright Accepts New Position; DeSoto to Search for new City Manager

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The DeSoto City Council will begin discussion of the next steps in its search to find a replacement for City Manager Brandon Wright at the upcoming City Council Meeting on October 17th. Wright was recently named to fill the Town Manager position in Trophy Club, Texas located in the DFW Metroplex. His last day with DeSoto will be December 8th.

Wright has served as DeSoto’s City Manager since March of 2020 and helped guide the City organization through the COVID-19 pandemic while working closely with the Mayor and City Council to implement a new 5-Year Strategic Plan, rebranding effort, and new job classification and pay structures to attract top-level talent to the DeSoto organization including police officers and firefighters.

“Brandon came to DeSoto at a difficult and pivotal time in our City’s history, and we are thankful for his steady stewardship and the significant contributions that he has made to the betterment of our City,” said Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “We will sincerely miss Brandon and will work hard and engage a recruitment firm to find a new City Manager who can have as much positive influence on our City as Brandon has had during his time in DeSoto.”

Wright takes deep pride in the role that he has played in DeSoto and reflected favorably on his tenure. “I have truly enjoyed this opportunity working closely with the City Council, employees, and community to make DeSoto a great place for our residents, businesses, and visitors. DeSoto is a city with ‘So Much to Love,’ and I am grateful to the City Council for their trust and support as we have worked together to build a stronger community.”

Following Council discussion on October 17th, the DeSoto City Council will begin the process of selecting an interim appointment to fill Wright’s upcoming vacancy. The City Council will also solicit national recruitment firms to assist in seeking qualified leaders to support the City Council in its search.