Women in Industry Conference April 3 in Galveston

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The 2024 Women in Industry Conference is April 3, hosted by Galveston College with eight other community colleges from the Texas Gulf Coast Community College Consortium. Now in its seventh year, the Women In Industry Conference will attract more than 1,100 high school girls and women seeking career information. They’ll learn about careers in petrochemical, construction, avionics, biotech, and IT industries.

The conference will be held at the Moody Gardens Convention Center located at One Hope Boulevard in Galveston. Along with Galveston College, the consortium includes Alvin Community College, Brazosport College, College of the Mainland, Houston Community College, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College and Wharton County Junior College. Representatives from all nine colleges will be available at the conference to discuss education and training programs, financial aid, student services and career services.

Women in Industry Conference Sponsors

ExxonMobil, Worley, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips Chemical, OXY, The Chemours Company, Olin, Turner Industries Group LLC, LyondellBasell, Arkema, Shell USA, National Center for Construction Education and Research and Workforce Solutions are sponsors.

“We encourage high school girls and women to join us for this conference. High school and college students, U.S. military veterans, and women in transition who are seeking high-demand and well-paying careers will learn about opportunities in traditionally male-dominated industry sectors,” explained Vera Lewis-Jasper, dean of technical and professional education at Galveston College.

In addition to morning and lunch keynote sessions featuring leaders from ExxonMobil and Worley, the conference includes breakout sessions that run from 9:15 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. Exhibitors will welcome attendees throughout the day.

Galveston College Advisor

“This popular event typically is sold out weeks in advance,” said Sharon Pagan, student success advisor at Galveston College. She adds that the conference is affordable, with a registration fee of only $25 per person. This fee includes breakfast and lunch.

Registration is now open. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-women-in-industry-conference-tickets-754080654537?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic, workforce development, continuing education, and community service programs. For more information, please visit https://gc.edu/.