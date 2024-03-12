Girl From the North Country Opens April 9

Jo Ann Holt
Girl from the North Country cast members
Girl From the North Country, the Tony Award® winning Broadway musical with songs by Bob Dylan opens April 9 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America, the musical runs through April 21. It’s part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

Tickets are on sale now, and are available at BroadwayDallas.org, or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or contacting Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Girl From the North Country Creative Team

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 of Dylan’s legendary songs. The songs include “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

Girl from the North Country performer
Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; associate direction by Barbara Rubin; and music direction by Timothy Splain. The musical is produced by Runaway Entertainment.

Plot Synopsis

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful’ production (The New York Times), brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Chiara and Ben
The North American Touring Company cast members includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), and Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine). Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Sharae-Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), and Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper) are also featured. Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Rev. Marlowe), Adian Wharton (Elias Burke), and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen) are also in the cast. Ensemble members are Ashley D. Brooks, Justin Michael Duval, Kelly McCormick, and Hosea Mundi.

Girl From The North Country’s Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award® nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

Broadway Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas in 2022. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Girl from the North performers
Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 20-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ: The Musical, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Founded in 1896, Germania Insurance provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania has earned a spot on Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Insurance Companies in Each State list, securing a top-five ranking for both its auto and home insurance products. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for 125 years.

