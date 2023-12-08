WinStar World Casino and Resort Rings in 2024 with a Spectacular Four-Day Celebration at Lucas Oil Live, Featuring Legendary Acts and Culminating in a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza with Country Superstar Blake Shelton

Facebook

Lucas Oil Live performance venue hosts four consecutive nights of diverse concerts

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (Dec. 8, 2023) – WinStar World Casino and Resort bides farewell to 2023 with top entertainers during a four-day, four-show celebration at Lucas Oil Live, culminating with Oklahoma’s own Blake Shelton on New Year’s Eve.

The four shows offer a variety of entertainment from Rock & Roll Hall of Famers to blue-collar comedy to country music. The end-of-year showcase begins Dec. 28 with Lynyrd Skynyrd, followed on Dec. 29 with comedian Ron White. Country hit-maker Midland takes the stage Dec. 30. Mega-star Shelton will cap off the four-day celebration on Dec. 31.

This will be the first time all performers take the stage at the casino-resort’s new entertainment venue – Lucas Oil Live. The state-of-the-art, 6,500-seat entertainment arena opened to audiences in October.

“Lucas Oil Live gives us an opportunity to attract artists who otherwise may have wanted to perform in our former, smaller concert venue,” said Jessica Haisler, Assistant Marketing General Manager. “While Lucas Oil Live has three levels of seating, eight concession stands, a VIP lounge and private suites, it maintains excellent sightlines and music quality for an immersive experience.”

Guests easily can access Lucas Oil Live’s concourse three ways: from a new exterior parking lot, through the existing casino/hotel or via a skybridge from a new parking garage with more than 1,200 parking spaces. Once inside the venue, guests can navigate to their seats using elevators, stairs or escalators as well as numerous way-finding digital directories.

Lucas Oil Live connects with the casino-resort’s newest hotel tower, the 304-room Spa Tower. WinStar World Casino Hotel now has over 1,700 rooms, and the expansive casino has over 10,500 electronic games and over 100 table games.

Adding to the long list of fine dining, casual dining, quick bites and bars, Lucas Oil Live introduces a new restaurant called Session House Gastropub and a bar dedicated to enhancing the concert experience.

“Session House rounds out the full concert experience with its offerings that includes full-service for meals before the concert or drinks and appetizers after the show,” Haisler said.

Here are details about the end-of-year performers:

Lynyrd Skynyrd – 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28

As Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd, they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973. With hits like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Free Bird” and “Gimme Three Steps,” few ensembles have had the lasting impact that Skynyrd has. With a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams and tens of millions of records sold, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeals to all generations.

Ron White – 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29

Hailing from the great state of Texas and known for his distinct, blue-collar brand of comedy, Ron White has amassed some of the industry’s most coveted accolades, including two Grammy nominations. With unforgettable specials like Drunk In Public, You Can’t Fix Stupid and Tater Salad, White has proven time and again that his unique point of view and prowess on the mic make for the industry’s most entertaining moments.

Midland – 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30

From Dripping Springs, Texas, Midland is quickly gaining ground across the modern country music scene. With three studio albums rendering seven hits across the Billboard country charts, this neotraditional trio has won audiences the world over.

Blake Shelton – 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31

Our very own Oklahoma native, Blake Shelton has blown up on the country music scene since his 2001 debut. Over the years, this A-list country music act has racked up 10 Country Music Association awards, six Academy of Country Music awards, one CMT Artist of the Year award and 10 CMT Music Awards. With songs like “Austin,” “God’s Country” and “Boys ‘Round Here,” Shelton has captured the attention of country music audiences around the world.