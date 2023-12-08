BREAKING NEWS: UIL Announces Realignment Cutoff Numbers, DeSoto Drops To 5A In Fall

Facebook

The DeSoto Eagles and Lady Eagles will be competing in Class 5A come the fall, according to the realignment cutoff numbers released by the University Interscholastic League on Friday morning, Dec. 8.

The minimum enrollment for Class 6A is 2,275. DeSoto High School reported 2,127, the UIL noted.

In football, the Eagles will be competing in Class 5A Division I. They won the 6A Division II championship in 2022 and are in the state semifinals this weekend, playing Southlake Carroll on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Lady Eagles basketball team has also been dominant at the 6A level, winning back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022, along with finishing second last season.

LANCASTER MOVING UP FROM 5A TO 6A

With a reported enrollment of 2,322 Lancaster will be moving up from 5A to 6A in the fall. The sports programs have fared very well at the 5A level, with the Tigers reaching the Division I Region II championship game this season.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE AREA

Duncanville: Enrollment 4,710, remaining in 6A.

South Grand Prairie: Enrollment 3,594.5, remaining in 6A.

Grand Prairie: Enrollment 3,158.5, remaining in 6A.

Waxahachie: Enrollment 3,151.5, remaining in 6A.

Mansfield Lake Ridge: Enrollment 2,774, remaining 6A.

Mansfield: Enrollment 2,603, remaining in 6A.

Mansfield Legacy: Enrollment 2,564, remaining in 6A.

Cedar Hill: Enrollment 2,388, remaining in 6A.

Red Oak: Enrollment 2,176, remaining in 5A, Division I for football.

Midlothian: Enrollment 1,941, remaining in 5A, DI for football.

Mansfield Timberview: Enrollment 1,843, remaining 5A, DII for football.

Ennis: Enrollment 1,855, remaining in 5A, DII for football.

Mansfield Summit: Enrollment 1,789, remaining in 5A, DII for football.

Midlothian Heritage: Enrollment 1,605, remaining in 5A, DII for football.

Venus: Enrollment 713, remaining in 4A, DII for football.

MORE TO COME

The 2024-26 alignments will be released February 1, 2024 for football, basketball, and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be released at a later date. More information about UIL alignments can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.