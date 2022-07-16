Wild Basin Hard Seltzer Launches The Paradise Pack

Facebook

Longmont, Colo. – Just in time for the heat of the summer, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer is sending out a slice of paradise with its all new Paradise Pack, a variety 12-pack including four new seltzers with classic and contemporary tropical flavor combinations. Made with natural flavors and absolutely nothing artificial, the Paradise Pack brings radiant, sparkling colors and maximum refreshment. The Wild Basin Paradise Pack is now on shelves nationwide.

“These tiki-inspired tropical flavors take you away to an island locale,” said Wild Basin Brand Manager, Margaret Mannion. “Flavors like lime, coconut, orange, and guava are sure to be crowd pleasers. These slim 12 oz cans are ready for a sunny afternoon at the beach or by the pool.”

Ready for Paradise? Load up your beach bag with these sublime flavors:

Passion, Orange and Guava (P.O.G.): A beach chair with your feet in the sand pairs perfectly with this juicy, tropical and citrusy combination.

Watermelon Mojito: Summertime in drink form – melony sweetness mixes with mint and a hint of lime to send your taste buds on vacation.

Lime Coconut: A surprise fusion of two well-known tropical ingredients creates a new spritzer-style classic for poolside, seaside, or trailside.

Blue Hawaiian: As blue as the waters in Hawaii and just as refreshing with hints of pineapple, coconut and other tropical notes – just like your favorite frozen concoction.

At 100 calories and 5% ABV, you can take the Wild Basin Paradise Pack on any adventure and bring along the taste of the tropics.

About Wild Basin Hard Seltzer

Crafted and canned at Oskar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer was the first nationally distributed craft hard seltzer. Every 12 oz. can of Wild Basin is gluten free, vegan and contains just 1 g carb. Available in a range of effervescent, contemporary flavors, Wild Basin is designed for craft drinkers who value the outdoors and living an active lifestyle. A portion of proceeds from each Mix Pack sale goes toward Can’d Aid to support river and beach cleanups nationwide. To learn more about Wild Basin Hard Seltzer, visit www.wildbasinhardseltzer.com.

Seek The Wild.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.