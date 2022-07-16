DeSoto Police Discover Apparent Suicide at Zeigler Park

Facebook

A DeSoto Police Officer on patrol early Saturday morning discovered an apparent suicide at Les Zeiger Park, 405 Eagle Drive.

The officer was checking the park around 3:40 AM Saturday and saw a vehicle in the parking lot with its lights on. As the officer approached, he saw an African-American man inside the locked vehicle who appeared to be deceased from a gunshot wound. DeSoto Fire Department Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed the death.

Based on evidence found in the vehicle including a firearm and a note, police believe that the man took his own life. The man was a DeSoto resident in his mid-30s and his next of kin has been notified.

While suicide was determined to be the probable cause of death, detectives will continue to investigate his death for further confirmation.

Residents who are experiencing depression and who might consider harming themselves should seek immediate help from someone trained to assist. There is a 24/7 crisis line operated by the Suicide & Crisis Center of North Texas that can offer free, immediate support. They can be reached anytime at (214) 828-1000. Residents needing someone to talk to can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).