WICKED Inspired Cocktails Through & Through

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Before the ruby slippers cocktail
Before the Ruby Slippers Photo credit Empress 1908 Gin

WICKED opens in theatres this week. While you prepare yourselves for what we anticipate will be the film of the year, here are some WICKED inspired cocktails for your pre-movie party. * Don’t drink and drive.

THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST

Wicked witch of the west

Description: Paying tribute to Elphaba herself, this invigorating gimlet boasts fresh notes of herbs, cucumber, and citrus that will have you defying gravity upon first taste!

Ingredients: 

Directions: Add liquid ingredients and basil into a cocktail shaker and gently muddle to release aromatics. Shaker over ice to chill and fine-strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with cucumber ribbon on a cocktail pick and enjoy!

GONNA BE POPULAR

Bottle of Empress 1908 Gin

Description: The quintessence of glamor with a splash of lively effervescence, this elegant and vibrant sipper by @takestwoeggs is bound to be po-pu-lar!

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

3 oz Sparkling Rosé

Garnish: Pinch of Silver Cocktail Glitter (Optional) & Lemon Twist

Directions: Add the gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail mixer with ice and shake generously. Strain into a champagne flute. Top off with rosé. Stir in a pinch of cocktail glitter (optional). Garnish with a lemon twist.

BEFORE THE RUBY SLIPPERS

Before the ruby slippers cocktail
Before the Ruby Slippers Photo credit Empress 1908 Gin

Directions: Click your heels thrice and experience the dazzle of this fruity bramble by @foodie_renee, glistening with shimmer and shine!

Ingredients: 

Directions: Combine gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 30 seconds, and pour into a cocktail glass. Top with crushed ice, and slowly pour in the raspberry liqueur. Garnish with fresh raspberries, and a sprinkle of gold luster dust. Enjoy!

EMERALD CITY

green cocktails with lime and garnish
Photos courtesy Empress 1908 Gin

Description: Gleaming with verdant beauty, @wildfolklore’s mix of cucumber, melon, and mint personifies the City of Emeralds in liquid form!

Ingredients: 

Directions: Combine gin and agua fresca together in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice, top with sparkling water, and garnish.

*To make the agua fresca; combine 1 medium cucumber, 2 cups diced honeydew, a generous handful of mint leaves, 1 tbsp sugar, and 1 cup of water in a blender and blend until smooth. Strain out the pulp and store liquid in a sealed container for up to one week.

Club Kokomo Spirits Cranberry Coupe

cranberry coupe

Ingredients:
2oz CKS Tahitian Vanilla Rum
1 oz Lime
1 oz Cranberry Simple Syrup
Cranberries

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Add ice to the shaker (half a tin is fine). Shake well for about 15 seconds, strain contents in to coupe. Garnish with cranberries

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Ingredients:

50 ml Disaronno Velvet
10 ml Disaronno Originale
25 ml Red Bitter
Pinch of sea salt

Directions: Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Finish with a pinch of sea salt.

Gracias a Dios Moradito Sour

pink cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz – Gracias a Dios Espadín Mezcal
½ oz – Lemon Juice
1 oz – Prickly Pear Shrub
½ oz – Egg White
Top Soda

Directions: Add everything but the soda into a shaker and mix for around 8 seconds. Take the ice out and shake again to emulsify the egg white. Serve in a highball glass on the rocks, add soda delicately until the foam rises a bit over the edge. To make prickly pear shrub, mix 3 ½ oz of purple prickly pear and 3 ½ oz of sugar, mash until you have a homogeneous mixture. Add 1 oz of white vinegar and mix, then let it sit for 18 hours.

Koloa Rum Caramel Apple Martini 

caramel apple martini

Ingredients:

1 oz. Kōloa Kauaʻi Spice Rum
½ oz. triple sec
¼ oz. caramel syrup (homemade is best)
2 oz. still organic apple cider

Garnish: Caramel topping, whipped cream
Glass: Pitted large green apples

Instructions: Shake ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain and pour into a very chilled apple. Apple should be cored and hollowed out. Top with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Creative Notes: The trick is to cut the bottom of the apple just enough to have a flat surface where the apple can balance on its own. Using homemade whipped cream will elevate this cocktail, you can even add spices to your cream topping.

Partida Pink Paloma 

PARTIDA-BLANCO-PALOMA 01-COCKTAIL

Ingredients:
2 oz Partida Blanco
1 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
1.5 oz Grapefruit Soda

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Fleuere Raspberry Collins 

raspberry collins

Ingredients:
60 ml Fluere Raspberry Blend
20 ml Simple Syrup
30 ml Lemon Juice
Top with soda water
Garnish: Rasberries and Fresh Mint Leaves

Directions: Add all the ingredients into a chilled highball glass with ice. Add Soda Water last, stir and garnish with raspberries and fresh mint leaves.

Old Elk Green Eyed Wanderer

Green Eyed Wanderer

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon
0.5 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
2 oz. Kiwi Puree
Sparkling Wine
Garnish: Fresh Basil and Kiwi Slice

Directions: Place 2 basil leaves in a shaker tin and muddle lightly.Add ingredients, ice and shake. Double strain over fresh ice into a chilled rocks glass and top with a splash of sparkling wine. Garnish with a kiwi slice and fresh basil.

Perfectly Popular Martini

hot pink martini

Ingredients:

1 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin
1 oz. Lemon Juice
0.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
0.25 oz. Simple Syrup
4 Raspberries + more for garnish
4 Mint Leaves

Method: Muddle raspberries, mint, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker.
Add NOLET’S Silver and St. Germain with ice and shake.
Strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with raspberries.

Wicked Witch Gimlet

green gimlet with Nolet's gin bottle

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75 oz Simple Syrup
2 Dashes Celery Bitters
1 Lime Wedge
Pinch of Fresh Dill

Method:

Add a pinch of dill into a chilled coupe or Martini glass.
Squeeze the juice from a lime wedge over the dill.
In an ice-filled shaker add NOLET’S Silver, lime juice and simple syrup, and shake vigorously until well chilled.
Strain into glass, add 2 dashes of bitters and garnish with a sprig of fresh dill.

Previous articleAuction Notice
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.