Robin Ingle Brings Art and Culture to Southwest Residents

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Robin Ingle is a nationally recognized artist who owns Visual Expressions Creative Art School, Gallery, and Custom Framing (VECAS) in Cedar Hill. In 2009, she founded the nonprofit Art and Beyond, Inc. to provide opportunities for development of creative skills through art educational programs.

Assisted by a well-trained staff at Art and Beyond, Robin provides arts training for underprivileged and at-risk community youth. The training helps build a strong foundation for these students’ future success.

VECAS in The Ranch at Cedar Hill

Visual Expressions is located in a low-slung, sprawling building in The Ranch at Cedar Hill development, 1425 US 67 in Cedar Hill. The VECAS building contains an extensive and eclectic art gallery featuring Robin’s work and many other artists’ work. Multiple classrooms where a variety of art classes take place are also found inside Visual Expressions. VECAS opened in 2004, expanding arts and arts education to the Greater Southwest Dallas area.

An accomplished artist whose work has been shown throughout the US, Robin has also judged numerous art contests across the country for over 30 years. Her artwork, including customized large murals, is displayed throughout Dallas at such well-known locations as Hotel Zaza and the Dallas Omni. Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waxahachie and the University Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital in San Antonio also feature her artwork.

“As an artist you look at all things with a creative eye, and blessed with a paint brush, you share your vision with others,” Robin says. “I truly appreciate people taking time to really evaluate my work. When they do, I know that they are experiencing some of the same feelings I did when I created it. This gives me a real sense of accomplishment.”

Robin Ingle Artworks

A Southwest Watercolor Society Signature Member and Texas and Neighbors Signature Member, Robin’s work is collected by such notables as Kix Brooks (Brooks & Dunn) and CEO Ben E. Keith. She was the Reno Rodeo Artist for 2018, and appointed Artist for the 2024 Tucson Rodeo. She has exhibited at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and Houston Livestock Show for 30 years. Her work is shown at Visual Expressions Gallery and represented at the Dallas Market Center.

Art and Beyond classes are held every Friday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. during the school year, plus six weeks of summer camps and a four-day spring break camp. A musical environment is provided in the classroom, allowing the children to engage in art while listening to music.

Art and Beyond Encourages Creativity

Robin says, “It is fascinating to see how art and music interact, as children can sing along or move to the music while using their creativity to stay focused on their project. There is no right or wrong in this creative space—it’s all about their imagination and aspirations. While there may be some guidelines, the final outcome is entirely up to them. The more they’re able to freely express themselves, the more self-assured they become.”

The creative process offers children a transformative experience that allows them to discover endless possibilities. A lack of exposure to the creative process can be detrimental to children’s confidence and limit their ability to think beyond conventional boundaries. Because of the focus on tests, many schools have discontinued their art classes. Art and Beyond classes hope to fill this gap by providing an environment to encourage creativity.

“Creativity defines our future,” Robin says. “Our art programs are designed to introduce many mediums, painting, drawing, sculpting, mixed media, mosaics, fused glass, and what you can do with found objects. The measure of success of our programs is apparent when the kids leave with a sense of price and excitement, along with a tangible creation they have to share with their family and peers for years.”

For more information, please visit VEArtGallery.com, call 972-293-1117, or email info@veartgallery.com.