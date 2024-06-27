West Nile Samples Detected-Spraying Scheduled For Cedar Hill & Glenn Heights

Facebook

DALLAS (June 27, 2024) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory has confirmed mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The mosquito samples were collected from the 75104 and 75154 zip codes in Cedar Hill, and Glenn Highs, TX. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting.

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather. Click on the link to view a map of the spraying areas: http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/

Dallas County residents are advised to take necessary precautions against mosquito bites during outdoor activities due to heightened mosquito activity in the area. According to Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS, following the four Ds can help prevent mosquito bites and potential transmission of West Nile Virus.

DEET: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

DCHHS encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase.

Larvicides are products used to kill immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae, or pupae. When used consistently, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information visit our website:

https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/communicable-diseases/west-nile-watch/west-nile-watch-24.php