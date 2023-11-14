WAXAHACHIE RESIDENT CLAIMS $4 MILLION MEGA MILLIONS® PRIZE

Facebook

AUSTIN – A Waxahachie resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $4 million for the drawing on Oct. 27. The ticket was purchased at Tiger Mart 41, located at 2100 Brown Street, in Waxahachie. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-32-43-57-70), but not the Mega Ball number (6). The Megaplier number was 4.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but could still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier feature for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.9 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $83 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $223 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.