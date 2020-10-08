Watch Trolls World Tour On Demand

Trolls World Tour is an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are the stars in this new adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before. Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Trolls tribes scattered over six different lands. The tribes are devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), is a member of hard rock royalty. Aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), she wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Six Musical Troll Tribes

One of the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film is featured. Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson Paak are from the Land of Funk. Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn represents Country Music, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. Kenan Thompson raps as a newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.

Trolls World Tour

Walt Dohrn, who served as co-director on Trolls, directs Trolls World Tour. Gina Shay returns as producer. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls.

Genre: Animated Musical Adventure. Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, J Balvin, Rachel Bloom, Flula Borg, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Ester Dean, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Kunal Nayyar, and Ozzy Osbourne. Also featuring Anderson.Paak, Anthony Ramos, Sam Rockwell, Betsy Sodaro, Karan Soni, Kenan Thompson, Charlyne Yi, with George Clinton and Mary J. Blige. Director is Walt Dohrn and Co-director is David P. Smith. Producer is Gina Shay and Co-producer is Kelly Cooney Cilella.

