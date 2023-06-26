WAC Lighting Opens New Warehouse in Cedar Hill, Texas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Cedar Hill, TEXAS— WAC Lighting hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony during the Grand Opening of its all-new 140,000 square-foot warehousing and distribution facility in Cedar Hill, Texas, on Tuesday, June 20th.

Attending the event from WAC were Shelley Wald, Co-CEO, Dirk Wald, Co-CEO, Jenifer Walsh, CMO, Michael Macaluso, Director of Operations, and Brian Davis, Warehouse Manager.

In addition, the city of Cedar Hill showed their support with multiple attendees taking part in the celebration. Local officials who attended include: Stephen Mason, Cedar Hill Mayor; Henry Florsheim, Director of Economic Development; Alan Sims, Cedar Hill Mayor Pro Tem; Chad McCurdy, Cedar Hill Councilman; Clifford Shaw, Cedar Hill Councilman; Daniel Haydin, Cedar Hill Councilman; Greg Porter, Cedar Hill City Manager; Louis Castillo, Specialist Economic Development; Naika Malveaux, Marketing Manager; and Stephanie Starrett, Chair of the Chamber of Commerce.

The new Cedar Hill warehousing facility began shipping April 1st and comprises 140,000-plus square feet, with 14 employees and growing. The warehouse sits between WAC’s Ontario California warehouse and the Lithia Springs, Georgia warehouse, both which run at 100% capacity. The Texas warehouse will relieve the stress and provide tremendous capacity for continued growth. In addition, it gives WAC a more central location to service customers, especially Quick-Turn requirements for Same Day/Next Day shipping while servicing all brands including: WAC, MODERN FORMS LUMINAIRES + SMART FANS, SCHONBEK, LIMITED, WAC-STRUT, and WAC LANDSCAPE LIGHTING.

According to Mr. Florsheim, “Cedar Hill is proud to welcome WAC Lighting to our family. We’re excited that they chose to locate here, and we look forward to helping make sure this facility is successful for many years to come.”

About WAC Lighting and Affiliated Brands

A second-generation, owner-operated company founded nearly 40 years ago, WAC designs and builds a wide range of intelligent and integrated LED luminaires and ceiling fans across renowned brands such as MODERN FORMS LUMINAIRES + SMART FANS; WAC LIGHTING, SCHONBEK, dweLED, WAC-STRUT, LIMITED, WAC Landscape, and AiSPIRE.The company’s strengths in original design, emerging technologies, solution-oriented innovations, and vertical manufacturing infrastructures have catapulted it to a position of leadership in the lighting and ceiling fan industry. The award-winning product portfolio reflects the company’s commitment to ecologically sensitive manufacturing while delivering elevated design and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit the website www.waclighting.com.