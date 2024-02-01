Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Will Make Cupid Jealous

Facebook

Ah, Valentine’s Day, the annual celebration of love, affection, and the panicked realization that you forgot to buy a gift. But fear not, we have you covered with a treasure trove of Valentine’s Day gifts that are so versatile, they’ll make Cupid himself jealous. Whether you’re in a committed relationship, happily single, or in a complicated entanglement with your Netflix account, we’ve got gifts that will make your heart flutter, your wallet sigh in relief, and your sense of humor do a little victory dance. Remember, not everyone wants overpriced flowers that are wilting while you checkout or chocolates that make you spend more time at the gym. We have some gift ideas that are outside the box and inside your budget.

Jewelry With a Purpose

Know someone who loves earrings and also loves to give back?

Then, a pair of NYC-based fine jewelry brands, Gabriel & Co.’s ‘Stronger Together’ Huggie Earrings, are the perfect gift.

This campaign was created especially for Jewelers for Children (JFC) and its charity partner, the Organization of Autism Research (OAR), with all proceeds donated to the cause.

Pricing for the earrings are $70

For Your Teenager

I’m always looking for creative gifts for my teens that will engage them without involving a screen. I love The Woobles for so many reasons: they’re cute, they involve learning, and it’s something anyone can do; they have so many options. My oldest loves Pac-Man, and The Woobles sent us a Pac-Man kit. I was concerned it would sit on her desk and would require some encouragement for her to open it. I was so wrong. She opened it within minutes and spent the next few hours learning to crochet.

From The Woobles website, I love what their creator wrote: “But The Woobles is actually about more than just crochet. It’s about proving to yourself that you can always learn something new. Changing how you see yourself and your potential to grow. And building the confidence that you can take on whatever comes your way.” These will be my go-to for gifting in the future.

For The Bourbon Drinker

A sweet way to celebrate, Garrison Brothers Distillery has created a unique Valentine’s Day Old Fashioned Bundle, which includes one 750ml bottle of Garrison Brothers’ bourbon – an option for Small Batch and an option for HoneyDew – paired with one sleeve of Teaspressa Old Fashioned Sugar Cubes (6 cubes/sleeve).

One cube packs all the bitters and fresh, juicy orange needed to craft a classic Old Fashioned…just mix it with Garrison Brothers’ award-winning bourbon, and you have the easiest way to imbibe this Valentine’s Day.

Garrison Brothers’ Valentine’s Day Old Fashioned Bundle

(1) Bottle of Garrison Brothers Small Batch Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey OR Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Straight Bourbon Whiskey Infused with Honey (750ml)

(1) Sleeve of Teaspressa Old Fashioned Sugar Cubes (6 cubes/sleeve)

$79.99 + shipping via garrisonbourbon.com

Available to order online through Garrison Brothers website here: https://garrisonbourbon.com/ valentines-day-bundles/

For The Home Body

Colsen firepits are the perfect gift to spark your romantic evening at home. Forget the candlelight dinner and fire up a beautiful concrete firepit to create the ideal ambiance. These indoor/outdoor firepits are made from temperature-resistant concrete for an enhanced, safe experience.

Love on your leather couch or your leather boots. Leather Honey Care Kit is an excellent gift for your ‘honey’ who has a favorite pair of boots or loves keeping their leather car seats clean and shining. The kit contains non-toxic leather care products: 8 oz. leather conditioner, eight oz. Leather cleaner and two lint-free application cloths. It’s perfect for cleaning and conditioning all leather items, including car interiors, small furniture, jackets, bags, shoes, wallets, and other accessories.

For The Artist

Wacom tablets bring out the Picasso in everyone, offering natural drawing vibes and pressure sensitivity, perfect for note-taking or designers. For digital wizards, design enthusiasts, and anyone with a flair for the creative or just starting their creative journey, Wacom is the perfect match for all levels.

The Wacom One pen tablet is small and perfect for carrying in a briefcase, backpack, or purse. It’s easy to set up; just plug in and download the driver, and you’re ready to take notes, create to-do lists, or sketch what’s on your mind.

Compatible with artistic superpowers like Photoshop and Illustrator, this gift isn’t just a present; it’s a creative journey. Plus, it comes bundled with learning opportunities that’ll have them unleashing their inner genius in no time.

For The Chocolate Lover

Midnight Passion, vegan chocolates by Sweet Vegan, wrapped individually in a red heart box, will surely melt your heart! Choose the size and add your sentiments. Sweet Vegan will handwrite your note and tuck it behind a satin ribbon. All of the classic Flavors: Energizing Espresso, Luscious Lemon, Midnight Passion and Spicy Ginger were delicious. (Lemon was my favorite)

Whether you are staying in with your significant other on Valentine’s Day or having a single let’s mingle party, check out our delicious Valentine’s Day cocktails.